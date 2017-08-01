       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Various


Kodi Streaming Media Center Device & Android Smart TV Box With Add Ons Announced

The leading TV streaming device for Kodi, myMatrixTV.com, offering families a full plug & play home media center with unlimited movies, TV shows, live TV channels, high-speed internet browsing and access to the Google Play Store with no contracts or monthly fees, has been announced.

ID: 516330
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - The myMatrixTV, a market leading plug & play streaming device for Kodi which allows for instant, high-quality streaming of unlimited movies, TV shows, live TV or even sports events and high speed internet browsing with no monthly fees or contracts, has been announced.

More information is available at [http://mymatrixtv.com](http://mymatrixtv.com/).

The myMatrixTV is a high performance, easy to use and entirely legal Android smart TV box widely recognized as the best streaming media device for Kodi / XBMC, allowing customers to easily and instantly convert their regular TV into a full home media center with unlimited entertainment for the entire family.

The unique Android TV streaming box, which only requires an internet connection and a TV to setup, offers instant streaming of unlimited movies, TV shows, sports events, music and even live TV channels in HD quality along with high speed internet browsing, full access to the Google Play Store apps & games or over 100 exclusive XBMC / Kodi add-ons with no monthly fees or contracts.

The newly announced plug & play Kodi streaming smart TV box also combines a quad core, ensuring a superior streaming performance and faster browsing experience, with the most durable, high end aluminum hardware and is supported by a leading one year warranty and the acclaimed myMatrixTV 24/7 customer service & technical support.

More information on the leading myMatrixTV streaming media device for Kodi, available with no monthly fees or contracts, and its renowned customer service & technical support, leading one year warranties and easy setup or details on the unlimited content provided can be requested at 1 866 931 0484 or on the website link above along with multiple customer reviews and how-to videos.

The myMatrixTV.com explains that we are the home of the best TV streaming media device out there. It allows for instant streaming of movies, 1000s of TV shows, music, sports or even live TV and all that is required is an Internet connection and a TV. Its that simple. It instantly turns a regular TV into a full home entertainment center with the best internet browsing experience. And all of this with no contracts or monthly fees.



More information:
http://www.mymatrixtv.com



Keywords (optional):

play, with, browsing, channels, internet, speed, access, high, google, been,



Company information / Profile:

myMatrixTV.com
http://www.mymatrixtv.com

PressRelease by

Requests:

myMatrixTV.com
http://www.mymatrixtv.com
+1-866-931-0484
101-285 W Broadway
New York
United States



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/08/2017 - 09:02
Language: English
News-ID 516330
Character count: 2557
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: myMatrixTV.com
Ansprechpartner: Robert Anton Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: New York
Telefon: +1-866-931-0484

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 07/01/2017

Number of hits: 29

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Various




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.307
Registriert Heute: 11
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 158


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z