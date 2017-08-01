Kodi Streaming Media Center Device & Android Smart TV Box With Add Ons Announced

The leading TV streaming device for Kodi, myMatrixTV.com, offering families a full plug & play home media center with unlimited movies, TV shows, live TV channels, high-speed internet browsing and access to the Google Play Store with no contracts or monthly fees, has been announced.
More information is available at [http://mymatrixtv.com](http://mymatrixtv.com/).
The myMatrixTV is a high performance, easy to use and entirely legal Android smart TV box widely recognized as the best streaming media device for Kodi / XBMC, allowing customers to easily and instantly convert their regular TV into a full home media center with unlimited entertainment for the entire family.
The unique Android TV streaming box, which only requires an internet connection and a TV to setup, offers instant streaming of unlimited movies, TV shows, sports events, music and even live TV channels in HD quality along with high speed internet browsing, full access to the Google Play Store apps & games or over 100 exclusive XBMC / Kodi add-ons with no monthly fees or contracts.
The newly announced plug & play Kodi streaming smart TV box also combines a quad core, ensuring a superior streaming performance and faster browsing experience, with the most durable, high end aluminum hardware and is supported by a leading one year warranty and the acclaimed myMatrixTV 24/7 customer service & technical support.
More information on the leading myMatrixTV streaming media device for Kodi, available with no monthly fees or contracts, and its renowned customer service & technical support, leading one year warranties and easy setup or details on the unlimited content provided can be requested at 1 866 931 0484 or on the website link above along with multiple customer reviews and how-to videos.
The myMatrixTV.com explains that we are the home of the best TV streaming media device out there. It allows for instant streaming of movies, 1000s of TV shows, music, sports or even live TV and all that is required is an Internet connection and a TV. Its that simple. It instantly turns a regular TV into a full home entertainment center with the best internet browsing experience. And all of this with no contracts or monthly fees.
