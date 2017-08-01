       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Escape from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge

(firmenpresse) - CRANE RIVER, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/08/17 -- Correctional Service Canada

Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this release.

On January 8, 2017 during the 1 a.m count, staff members at O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge, a facility managed by Crane River First Nation, discovered that Leslie Bushie was not accounted for.

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge staff immediately contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Leslie Bushie is 25 years old, measures 188 cm (6'2") in height and weighs 85 kg (188 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his right leg, left upper arm and right forearm. He is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 9 months, 27 days for Aggravated Assault.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Leslie Bushie is asked to contact police.

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge and CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge and CSC have given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

