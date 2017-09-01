NinjaBeats Has Offered a Variety of the Best Beats for Sale

Ninja Beats has offered a rich choice of the best instrumentals for sale. The beats they sell online are of high quality and come in a variety of sub-genres of hip hop music.

(firmenpresse) - Ninja Beats has offered a rich choice of the best instrumentals for sale. The beats they sell online are of high quality and come in a variety of sub-genres of hip hop music.



Ninja Beats is a web-based platform, which has a rich selection of the best hip hop beats for sale. The website has over 10 years of experience in the business and enjoys popularity with lots of music fans due to the long list of beats one can purchase from them, quick and on time files delivery, regular updates of tracks, decent servicing, money back guarantee and other benefits customers may avail when dealing with the website.



The online service has already sold over 5000 copies of high quality hip hop and r&b beats to artists from all over the world. They employ a team of specialists, who are experienced in mixing and mastering hip hop, R&B and pop songs, mixtapes and albums. This is what the owners of the site tell about it: If you are looking to buy beats online, NinjaBeats.net is the best place to do it. We produce west coast, east coast, dirty south, club bangers, trap beats, r&b and pop instrumentals. All the beats mixed and mastered with high-end studio equipment and it sounds good on any home, club or studio acoustic system and any laptop or mobile device. All the instrumentals have sections for intros, verses, hooks and bridges so you don't need to rearrange the song.



One of the benefits the site offers their customers is the availability of an instant delivery beat store. The procedure is very simple and quick. Having chosen the required instrumentals for sale, users just need to pay for them to have the links to the untagged mp3 files sent to their e-mails. All purchasing instructions are specified at the website. Customers may choose between non-exclusive(leasing), premium license and exclusive rights. If there is something they are not satisfied with, the website offers the 45 days money back guarantee.



The list of tracks uploaded to the website is regularly updated to make it possible for the customers to choose the best radio ready r&b and hip hop instrumentals, including the modern ones. For more information, please, feel free to visit http://ninjabeats.net/





About the Company:



NinjaBeats is a website, which offers high quality and radio ready hip hop instrumentals for sale. With over 10 years of experience in the market and more than 5000 copies of hip hop and r&b beats sold to the artists from all over the world, the website enjoys popularity with hundreds of users. They have a rich choice of beats, the catalogue of which is regularly updated. The service is also known for instant link delivery, qualified servicing and 45 days money back guarantee they offer to the customers. The website is available 24/7.



Contact Info:

Address: 3150 Fishinger Road, Columbus, 43221 Ohio, USA

Tel.: (614) 528 46 97

E-mail: ninjabeatsale(at)gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ninjabeatsofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE2ahxUafYine71sKErRGfA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ninjasbeats

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/ninjasbeatz

Website: http://ninjabeats.net/





More information:

http://ninjabeats.net/



PressRelease by

NinjaBeats

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/09/2017 - 06:00

Language: English

News-ID 516345

Character count: 3448

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NinjaBeats



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease