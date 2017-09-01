Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center Unveils Renovated Lodging

Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center is continuing to enhance its guest experience, this time by investing in a full refurbishment of its bunk lodging.
(firmenpresse) - Lancaster, PA Having recently completed the construction of fully-appointed cabins, and already boasting hotel-style private rooms, Refreshing Mountain wanted to enhance its most cost-effective offering for overnight groups - bunk lodging. Weve always had bunkhouses available for overnight guests, but with the quality people can experience with our popular cabins, we wanted to ensure the bunks were meeting expectations as well, said Justin Harnish, Director at Refreshing Mountain.
The beautifully renovated bunkhouses can accommodate groups of 30-120 persons, and can be used year-round thanks to efficient central heating and air conditioning. Each bunkhouse provides indoor bathrooms and showers as well.
These bunkhouses have always been ideal accommodations for youth and young adult retreats , noted Harnish. Now that these renovations are completed, we can offer cost-effective lodging for all groups without them feeling like they have to compromise quality and comfort for price, he added.
Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center has been busy over the past 12 months, ensuring guests expectations are met and surpassed with each experience. The new Flying V zip line is set to open in Spring 2017, and its pool is being enhanced as well.
Our goal is to provide experiences and retreats for families, groups, and day events that bring people together for a time of refreshment and relaxation, Harnish said. To learn more about everything happening at Refreshing Mountain, visit refreshingmountain.com
About Refreshing Mountain
Refreshing Mountain is a year-round retreat and adventure center providing family friendly fun and refreshment for over 30 years in Lancaster County, PA. We provide a variety of outdoor adventures, day field trips, and corporate team-building events, and overnight getaways with activities including zipline canopy tours, high ropes course, climbing tower, problem solving challenges, and much more. Our center is built on 8 acres of beautiful PA woodland.
Media Contact:
Sunny Redcay, Sales Coordinator
Company: Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center
Phone: (717) 738-1490
Email: sunny(at)refreshingmountain.com
Website: www.refreshingmountain.com
More information:
http://www.refreshingmountain.com
Date: 01/09/2017 - 06:27
Language: English
News-ID 516346
Character count: 2521
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 79
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.339
|Registriert Heute:
|11
|Registriert Gestern:
|32
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|151
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.