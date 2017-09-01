       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center Unveils Renovated Lodging

Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center is continuing to enhance its guest experience, this time by investing in a full refurbishment of its bunk lodging.

(firmenpresse) - Lancaster, PA  Having recently completed the construction of fully-appointed cabins, and already boasting hotel-style private rooms, Refreshing Mountain wanted to enhance its most cost-effective offering for overnight groups - bunk lodging. Weve always had bunkhouses available for overnight guests, but with the quality people can experience with our popular cabins, we wanted to ensure the bunks were meeting expectations as well, said Justin Harnish, Director at Refreshing Mountain.

The beautifully renovated bunkhouses can accommodate groups of 30-120 persons, and can be used year-round thanks to efficient central heating and air conditioning. Each bunkhouse provides indoor bathrooms and showers as well.

These bunkhouses have always been ideal accommodations for youth and young adult retreats , noted Harnish. Now that these renovations are completed, we can offer cost-effective lodging for all groups without them feeling like they have to compromise quality and comfort for price, he added.

Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center has been busy over the past 12 months, ensuring guests expectations are met and surpassed with each experience. The new Flying V zip line is set to open in Spring 2017, and its pool is being enhanced as well.

Our goal is to provide experiences and retreats for families, groups, and day events that bring people together for a time of refreshment and relaxation, Harnish said. To learn more about everything happening at Refreshing Mountain, visit refreshingmountain.com

About Refreshing Mountain

Refreshing Mountain is a year-round retreat and adventure center providing family friendly fun and refreshment for over 30 years in Lancaster County, PA. We provide a variety of outdoor adventures, day field trips, and corporate team-building events, and overnight getaways with activities including zipline canopy tours, high ropes course, climbing tower, problem solving challenges, and much more. Our center is built on 8 acres of beautiful PA woodland.



Sunny Redcay, Sales Coordinator
Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center
(717) 738-1490
sunny(at)refreshingmountain.com
www.refreshingmountain.com



http://www.refreshingmountain.com



young-adult-retreats, refreshing-mountain-retreat



Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center

