ALSO acquires French specialist network and security distributor BeIP

(firmenpresse) - EMMEN, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) has acquired BeIP, a French IT network and security specialist distributor headquartered in Paris. The parties agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

BeIP offers a wide portfolio of IT technologies and related support services across France and Africa, mainly in the areas of network and security infrastructure. The company focuses on so-called vertical markets such as those for telecommunications operators. BeIP expects it will have increased its turnover in 2016 to almost 20 million euro, a 30 percent increase compared to the previous year. The company employs about 20 people.

"BeIP perfectly complements our existing portfolio in France, enabling us to expand and strengthen our market position. Under the umbrella of the ALSO Holding company, we will generate additional growth for BeIP. Accessing new vertical markets in turn presents tremendous potential for ALSO. BeIP will help us to tap these markets in France and elsewhere," said Gustavo Moller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG.

"With its state-of-the-art B2B marketplace, ALSO is a leading European company. We are delighted to be part of the ALSO Group, and to meet the growing needs of our customers," said Erwan Le Guen, CEO of BeIP, who will remain minority shareholder and continue to work for the company within the ALSO Group.

ALSO Holding AG (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. The company offers services at all levels of the ICT value chain from a single source. In the European B2B marketplace, ALSO bundles logistics services, financial services, supply services, solution services, digital services, and IT services together into individual service packages. ALSO's portfolio contains more than 160 000 articles from some 350 vendors. The Group has around 3 880 employees throughout Europe. In fiscal year 2015 (closing on December 31), the company generated net sales of 7.8 billion euros. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Dusseldorf, Germany.

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent consulting and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made restructuring programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with own equity in corporate subsidiaries and medium-sized companies in "special situations". The motto of "The Art of Implementation" has made the group a pioneer of hands-on implementation-oriented corporate development. Droege Group demonstrates its implementation excellence daily within its own portfolio. The entrepreneurially platforms of the Droege Group are aligned to current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, shopping 4.0, future work). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines our actions. In this way Droege Group has successfully gained a position in domestic and international markets and operates with over 120 companies in 30 countries.

