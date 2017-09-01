Tonometer DIATON Team Supports National Glaucoma Awareness Month, sets up Free Glaucoma Eye Exam Events Worldwide

BiCOM Inc. global master dealer of Glaucoma IOP Eye Test Diaton supports National Glaucoma Awareness Month. It is imperative to get regular eye pressure (IOP) screenings from your eye doctor.

BiCOM Inc. global master dealer of Glaucoma IOP Eye Test Diaton supports National Glaucoma Awareness Month. It is imperative to get regular eye pressure (IOP) screenings from your eye doctor. Vision loss caused by Glaucoma can be slowed or halted with the proper medication. Getting an eye pressure screening has never been easier or safer with painless through the eyelid Tonometer Diaton aka Glaucoma Eye Test.



The start of a new year signifies a new beginning to most, many people making resolutions to better their lives. Improving health is usually a top priority  but, visual health is often overlooked.  says Roman Iospa, CEO of BiCOM Inc,.



January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, the perfect opportunity to learn about the sneak thief of sight. Glaucoma is the leading cause of preventable blindness globally, with 70 million people affected. Glaucoma is an eye disease that gradually makes your vision close in on you, starting with peripheral (side) vision. Many people do not realize they have a problem, until the disease has progressed dramatically. Regular eye examinations and eye pressure (IOP) screenings are the best way to diagnose Glaucoma in its earliest stages.



Tonometry (http://www.Tonometry.org ), or the measurement of intraocular pressure (IOP), lets physicians know whether you have elevated levels of pressure within your eyes which is a one of the most important factors of Glaucoma detection.



There are often no symptoms or pain associated with the onset of glaucoma. As it progresses, a person may notice his or her side vision decreasing. As the glaucoma worsens, the field of vision narrows and blindness may result.



Individuals at higher risk include African Americans over age 40; everyone over age 60, especially Mexican Americans; and people with a family history of glaucoma.



New technological breakthroughs allow pressure to be measured easier & safer than ever before. Diaton Tonometry is a unique approach with the device measuring IOP thought the upper eyelid, without need for eye drops, never touching the cornea, reducing risk of infection and allowing maximum comfort for the patient. Tonometer Diaton is ideal for mass screenings and many other situations where older methods of tonometry do not suffice. This new device can even be used in-home for any age group. For more info visit: http://www.TonometerDiaton.com





Glaucoma that goes undetected progresses rapidly, robbing one of their sight, independence and well-being. There are factors that play a role in who develops this disease such as age, race and genetics, but Glaucoma can affect everyone from babies to the elderly. 20 percent of adults have never visited an eye doctor, and more than 60 percent of respondents thought that glaucoma was preventable, according to the American Optometric Associations (AOA) American Eye-Q survey.



Educational/Awareness campaigns have been launched by BiCOM Inc., the global distributor of transpalpebral Tonometer Diaton (http://www.GlaucomaEyeTest.com ), with successful results. This is the key to fighting this disease  education and ease of getting IOP screened.



EyeCare America's 7,000 Ophthalmologists Providing FREE Eye Exams in Honor of Glaucoma Awareness Month in January. To find out if you are eligible to receive a referral for an eye exam those interested should call 1-800-391-EYES (3937).



About BiCOM Inc:



BiCOM, home of Diaton glaucoma diagnostic tonometer pen  committed to the global fight against blindness caused by glaucoma. A unique team of engineers, medical, legal and business experts makes BiCOM Inc., uniquely placed to provide Diaton diagnostic tonometer, which measures intraocular pressure (IOP) through the eyelid and sclera, making it possible to diagnose glaucoma on the early stage and appoint necessary treatment and medicines and provide a more favorable outcome for the patient.



For more information about Diaton tonometer and purchase options visit: http://www.tonometerdiaton.com or dial 1-877-DIATONS ( 1-877-342-8667)



Diaton Tonometer is currently represented in over 60 countries and growing. More about BiCOM Inc,. at http://www.BiCOM-Ophthalmic.com



