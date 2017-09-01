Report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 9, 2017: The discussion on the global market of calcium nitrate industry can be found in a newly added report to the wide repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is an in-depth study by the researchers which is entitled Global Calcium Nitrate Industry In-Depth Investigation and Analysis Report 2016. This 114-page research report assessed the performance of the industry in the global market, taking into consideration various factors like production volume, consumption, revenue, export import between the periods of 2011 to 2016. Geographically, key regions covered in the report includes Europe, China, North America, India, Japan and Southeast Asia. Moreover, the report also evaluates the growth rate of the market for the forecast period of 2016-2020. Presently, Calcium Nitrate industry is projected to grow at a rapid rate with a CAGR 2.3% for next five years.
At first, the report discusses the market overview of calcium nitrate industry in terms of its definition, application, classifications and industry chain structure. Calcium nitrate is mainly shaped in a granulated form and used as nitrogen fertilizer in agriculture and for the waste-water treatment. This primarily work as a fertilizer as it increases yield and quality of fruit and crops. Some of the features of calcium nitrates are
It builds up resistance to disease & pests
It extends the storage life of fruits
It permits rapid absorption of calcium and nitrate by plants
In terms of applications, fertilizers is the largest application segment that is driving the global market. It has been observed that calcium nitrates market size is mainly driven by escalating crop demand worldwide. Also, it accounts for 68% of the global consumer market share. For now, the market of calcium nitrate industry is likely to saturate in economic established regions as well as in developing economies such as, China, Brazil and India. Research analysts believe that in China, the market will increase steadily with an average growth rate of 3% until 2020.
Further in the report, internal and external environmental analysis have been outlined. It provides details such as labor cost analysis, resource, capability, industry and competitive environment analysis. Moreover, OEM, ODM & OBM market are also analyzed.
In the end, top players in the market and their competitive scenario has been profiled. Information such as company profile, product information, capacity, price, gross and revenue are also provided. The inclusion of such significant details about key players in the market helps the new players and established ones to invest correctly. In the last section, the report includes the SWOT analysis for new projects.
