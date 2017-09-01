SpyCrushers Extends Spy Camera Holiday Sales On Amazon

SpyCrushers rep announces their extended holiday sale on this seasons most popular spy camera and hidden camera products.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva, IL - SpyCrushers rep announces their extended holiday sale on this seasons most popular spy camera and hidden camera products.



Recently at SpyCrushers corporate offices in Geneva, IL, SpyCrushers President Ryan Anderson announced to a group of attendees that the company has extended its holiday sale pricing on a several of their hidden camera and spy camera products.



We are pleased to announce a sale price extension on several of our spy camera products. Our 1080p spy pen will remain sale priced on Amazon at $29.97 until further notice. Additionally, our Smiley Face Spy Camera and our Spy Camera Sunglasses both priced at $26.97 on Amazon will also remain as advertised until further notice, said Anderson.



Anderson went on to state the reason for the extended sale is due to high inventory levels.



We ordered a lot of product for the holiday season. Although we exceeded our sales goals we still have inventory that wed like to liquidate to make room for new product offerings and opportunities, Anderson continued.



According to Anderson each sale priced spy camera product is fully backed by the companys new replacement or money back guarantee. If buyers are not completely happy with their purchase through Amazon customers can contact SpyCrushers for resolution.



The sale priced spy pen includes a bonus 16GB micro sd card and three ink cartridges. The spying device is said to record 1080p HD video, creates audio only recordings, takes photos and can be used as a PC webcam.



Amazon shoppers can located each spy camera product when using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.



About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.



Contact:

Ericka Evans

Phone: 317-660-1338

Email: pr(at)spycrushers.com



Website: http://www.spycrushers.com/





More information:

http://www.spycrushers.com/



PressRelease by

SpyCrushers

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/09/2017 - 08:10

Language: English

News-ID 516354

Character count: 2231

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SpyCrushers



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease