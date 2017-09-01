(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Montrouge, France, January 9, 2017
DBV Technologies Announces Financial Calendar 2017
DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market:
DBVT), today announced its 2017 financial calendar[1] :
* February 20, 2017 - cash position December 31, 2016
* March 15, 2017 - full-year 2016 results
* April 28, 2017 - first three months 2017 cash position
* June 15, 2017 - Annual General Meeting
* July 28, 2017 - first-half 2017 results
* October 31, 2017 - nine months 2017 cash position
The Company will issue the above financial results before the Euronext Paris
market opens, respectively.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with
broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous
immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active
compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-
administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to
safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no
approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical
trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of
Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of
Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring
potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.
DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY
as well as New Jersey, CT. Company shares are traded on segment B of Euronext
Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and
traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary
Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For
more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-
technologies.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates. These
forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and
involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the products of the
Company have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or
projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and
development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the
risk that historical preclinical results may not be predictive of future
clinical trial results, and the risk that historical clinical trial results may
not be predictive of future trial results. A further list and description of
these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's
regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the
Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in
the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015
and future filings and reports by the Company. Existing and prospective
investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as
required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update
or revise the information contained in this Press Release.
DBV Technologies Contact
Susanna Mesa
Senior Vice President, Strategy
+1 212-271-0861
susanna.mesa(at)dbv-technologies.com
Media Contact Europe
Caroline Carmagnol, Alize RP, Relations Presse
+33 (0)6 64 18 99 59
caroline(at)alizerp.com
[1] The financial calendar above is provided for informational purposes only.
The dates are subject to change and will be regularly updated by the Company as
it deems necessary. The Company's current financial calendar can be found on its
corporate website.
