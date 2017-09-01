NADL - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. announces amendment to agreement with Jurong Shipyard

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, January 9, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. ("NADL" or
"the Company") refers to the press release on December 3, 2015, June 7, 2016,
August 25, 2016, and October 4, 2016 which announced a standstill agreement and
subsequent amendments to defer delivery of the semi-submersible West Rigel ("the
Unit").
Today the Company announces an amendment has been agreed with Jurong Shipyard
Pte Ltd ("Jurong"), which extends the delivery deferral period to July 6, 2017.
The extension allows the parties to continue to explore commercial opportunities
for the Unit.
As previously agreed, in the event no employment is secured for the Unit and no
alternative transaction is completed, the Company and Jurong will form a Joint
Asset Holding Company for joint ownership of the Unit, to be owned 23% by the
Company and 77% by Jurong.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.nadlcorp.com/
Date: 01/09/2017 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 516359
Character count: 1510
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.
Stadt: Stavanger
Number of hits: 41
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.340
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|32
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|243
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.