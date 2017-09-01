       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


NADL - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. announces amendment to agreement with Jurong Shipyard

ID: 516359
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Hamilton, Bermuda, January 9, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. ("NADL" or
"the Company") refers to the press release on December 3, 2015, June 7, 2016,
August 25, 2016, and October 4, 2016 which announced a standstill agreement and
subsequent amendments to defer delivery of the semi-submersible West Rigel ("the
Unit").

Today the Company announces an amendment has been agreed with Jurong Shipyard
Pte Ltd ("Jurong"), which extends the delivery deferral period to July 6, 2017.
The extension allows the parties to continue to explore commercial opportunities
for the Unit.

As previously agreed, in the event no employment is secured for the Unit and no
alternative transaction is completed, the Company and Jurong will form a Joint
Asset Holding Company for joint ownership of the Unit, to be owned 23% by the
Company and 77% by Jurong.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.nadlcorp.com/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/09/2017 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 516359
Character count: 1510
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.
Stadt: Stavanger


Number of hits: 41

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.340
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 32
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 243


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z