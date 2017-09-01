Takeda notifies 4.48% shareholding in TiGenix

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





REGULATED INFORMATION

PRESS RELEASE



Takeda notifies 4.48% shareholding in TiGenix





Leuven (Belgium) - January 9, 2017, 7:00h CET - TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels

and Nasdaq: TIG; "TiGenix") publishes today a transparency notification pursuant

to Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the publication of

major holdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a

regulated market and including various provisions.



Summary of the notification



On January 4, 2017, TiGenix received a transparency notification from related

companies Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited/Takeda Pharmaceuticals

International AG, following the acquisition of shares on December 29, 2016,

after which Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (through its subsidiary Takeda

Pharmaceuticals International AG) holds 11,651,778 voting rights in TiGenix

(4.48% of the total number of voting rights). As a result the 3% threshold was

crossed.



Content of the notification



Date of the notification: January 4, 2017.



Reason of the notification: acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.



Persons subject to the notification requirement: related companies Takeda

Pharmaceutical Company Limited (with address at 1-1, Doshomachi 4-Chome, Chuo-

ku, Osaka 540-8645, Japan), who is a parent undertaking/controlling person, and

Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG (with address at Thurgauerstrasse

130, 8152 Glattpark (Opfikon), Switzerland), who is a controlled person.



Date on which the threshold was crossed: December 29, 2016.



Threshold that was crossed: 3%.



Denominator: 259,956,365.





Details of the notification: following the acquisition of shares, the number of

voting rights was as follows:

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited held 0 voting securities; and

* Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG held 11,651,778 voting securities

(4.48% of the total number of voting rights).



Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holdings are effectively

held: Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG is controlled by Takeda Pharma

A/S, which is controlled by Takeda A/S, which is controlled by Takeda

Pharmaceutical Company Limited and by Takeda Europe Holdings B.V., which is

controlled by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



This press release and the above-mentioned transparency notification can be

consulted on our website:

* press release: http://www.tigenix.com/en/pages/11/2017;

* notifications: http://www.tigenix.com/en/page/26/shareholders.





For more information:



TiGenix NV

Claudia D'Augusta

Chief Financial Officer

T: +34 91 804 92 64

claudia.daugusta(at)tigenix.com





About TiGenix



TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: TIG) is an advanced biopharmaceutical

company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its

proprietary platforms of allogeneic, or donor-derived, expanded stem cells. Our

lead product candidate from the adipose-derived stem cell technology platform is

Cx601, which is in registration with the European Medicines Agency for the

treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients. Our adipose-

derived stem cell product candidate Cx611 has completed a Phase I sepsis

challenge trial and a Phase I/II trial in rheumatoid arthritis. Effective July

31, 2015, TiGenix acquired Coretherapix, whose lead cellular product candidate,

AlloCSC-01, is currently in a Phase II clinical trial in Acute Myocardial

Infarction (AMI). In addition, the second product candidate from the cardiac

stem cell-based platform acquired from Coretherapix, AlloCSC-02, is being

developed in a chronic indication. On July 4, 2016, TiGenix entered into a

licensing agreement with Takeda, a large pharmaceutical company active in

gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired the exclusive right to develop and

commercialize Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas outside the United States.

TiGenix is headquartered in Leuven (Belgium) and has operations in Madrid

(Spain).







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: TiGenix via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.tigenix.com



PressRelease by

TiGenix

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/09/2017 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 516362

Character count: 5181

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TiGenix

Stadt: Leuven





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease