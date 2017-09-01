SpyCrushers Announces Spy Camera Sale On Amazon UK

During a recent press conference, SpyCrushers President, Ryan Anderson, announced several of the companys spy camera and hidden camera products are now sale priced exclusively on Amazon UK.



SpyCrushers spy pen camera models 1080p and 720p are now sale priced at £39.97 and £24.97 respectively. Other sale priced spy cam devices include our Spy Camera Sunglasses , sale priced at £19.97 and our 808 Car Keychain Spy Camera , sale priced currently for £15.97, said Anderson.



According to Anderson each product includes a new replacement or money back guarantee when purchased through Amazons UK marketplace. If customers are not completely satisfied with their purchase they can contact SpyCrushers directly for resolution.



We include a no hassle money back or new replacement guarantee on all purchases. This is above and beyond the standard 30 day, 60 day or 90 day guarantee our competitors maybe offering, if at all. We are so confident our customers will love our products we offer our guarantee for a full 365 days from purchase, Anderson continued.



The product detail pages for each spy camera item states the product records video, takes photos and can be used as a PC webcam. Additionally, the 1080p pen camera and Spy Camera Sunglasses also can create only recording. A feature that will soon be implemented into all of the company hidden camera and spy camera products by months end.



Amazon UK shoppers can located each sale priced spy camera product when using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.



About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.



