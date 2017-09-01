Rohde&Schwarz Cybersecurity acquires Web application security specialist DenyAll

(PresseBox) - Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity, a leading German Cybersecurity company, announces the acquisition of DenyAll, a French web application security and vulnerability management vendor. DenyAll joins Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity, further expanding its current portfolio of network and endpoint security and management solutions, and contributing additional sales and marketing presence. With this acquisition, Rohde & Schwarz strengthens its ability to execute on its objective of becoming the leading European trusted provider of cybersecurity solutions.

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity has acquired all DenyAll shares from its shareholders. Headquartered in Paris, DenyAll will continue to be managed by the same management team, including Jacques Sebag, its current CEO. The acquisition is a significant step towards Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity?s goal to build the leading European cybersecurity vendor.

?Web applications are a main enabler for the upcoming Cloud business models and thus, driver for the digital transformation of virtually all industries. Providing adequate solutions for securing this transformation is crucial for its success?, says Ammar Alkassar, CEO of Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity.

?By including DenyAll?s strong vulnerability management, web application firewall, and access management solutions into our portfolio, we are enabling these key prerequisites for business innovation in a compelling way?, adds Alkassar. ?The behavior-based, application-centric DenyAll solution perfectly complements our full set of proactive network and endpoint security solutions. Together, we will build and deliver an even stronger portfolio of innovative cybersecurity solutions - made in Europe?, Alkassar continues.

?We are delighted to join the Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity team and look forward to taking DenyAll to the next level as a result?, says Jacques Sebag. ?We share the same ambition of building a strong European cybersecurity leader with global reach?. On the market perspective, both parties expect significant customer and partner benefits through cross-selling each other?s solutions. ?While DenyAll?s business is strongly rooted in France, already a third of our revenue comes from outside our domestic market. Rohde & Schwarz?s global brand, sales and service infrastructure will help us to further expand our international business,? adds Sebag. ?In addition, both of us put a strong focus on effective and trustworthy solutions certified by their respective national and supranational security agencies, such as ANSSI in France and BSI in Germany.?



The complementary nature of the products will accelerate both companies? growth path, leveraging each company?s respective in-country resources and channel partnerships. Technology-wise, integration will lead to innovative, trusted cybersecurity solutions being delivered to more customers worldwide.

Founded in 2001, after an initial incubation period inside Société Générale, DenyAll grew organically and via acquisitions with the support of its investors. Over the last 15 years, the company gained the trust of 600+ customers in 30 countries, all the while being profitable. DenyAll added Vulnerability Management and Web Access Management to its Web Application Firewall product line by acquiring VulnIT in 2012 and BeeWare in 2014.

DenyAll?s search for new investors was grounded in the desire to strengthen its go-to-market capabilities around the world. The acquisition by Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity meets that objective, while also creating great opportunities for employees.

The all share transaction closed on December 20, 2016. It was facilitated by private banking firm AGC Partners and supported by DenyAll?s main shareholders Truffle Capital and Omnes Capital.

The combined product range will be showcased at FIC Forum, Lille (Jan 24-25, 2017), RSA, San Francisco (Feb 13-17, 2017), CeBIT, Hanover (March 20-24, 2017), and Infosecurity UK, London (June 6-8, 2017).

DenyAll

DenyAll helps organizations go digital by ensuring user interactions are seamless, yet secure. DenyAll?s cloud services and appliances simplify the job of security and DevOps teams throughout the software development lifecycle, as they seek to deliver a safe digital environment. They help identify, prioritize and patch vulnerabilities. They simplify and strengthen user access to applications, wherever people connect from and wherever applications are located. They also block attacks targeting web applications, the APIs and web services powering mobile apps, by evaluating user behavior in context to respond appropriately. With DenyAll?s next generation application security tools, ensure your users enjoy a secure digital experience. Go to www.denyall.com and www.cloudprotector.com to find out how.

All press releases are available here: https://cybersecurity.rohde-schwarz.com/...



Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity is an IT security company that protects companies and public institutions around the world against cyberattacks. The company develops and produces technologically leading solutions for information and network security, including highly secure encryption solutions, next generation firewalls and software for network analysis and endpoint security. The multiple award-winning "made in Germany" IT security solutions range from compact, all-in-one products to customized solutions for critical infrastructures. The trusted IT solutions are developed based on the new security-by-design approach for preventing cyberattacks proactively instead of reactively. Around 400 employees work at the current locations in Berlin, Bochum, Darmstadt, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Saarbrücken.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technologies group offers innovative solutions in all fields of wireless communications as well as in IT security. Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company has an extensive sales and service network with subsidiaries and representatives in more than 70 countries. On June 30, 2016, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 10,000 employees. The group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 1.92 billion in the 2015/2016 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and also has strong regional hubs in Asia and the USA.





