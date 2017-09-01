Drone competition will take place in Antalya

Drones, a force to be reckoned.

The Glass Pyramid in Antalya

(firmenpresse) - Drones - small unmanned aircrafts - are becoming more and more popular. They are not used anymore only for military applications, but also in a wide range of commercial sectors. Also film and tourism have discovered drones as a prefect item to provide stunning views of hotels and landscapes.



Now leading sports channels haved announced that in 2017 they will broadcast every single drone league. With such raising interest, the Turkey-based "Drone Flight Sports Club" and "Drone Owners and Pilots Association" set to organize Turkey's very own "Drone Competition League" 2017.



The first step of the league will be launched on January 29th at the Glass Pyramid of Antalya as an indoor event, while outdoor races in Izmir, Ankara and Istanbul will follow.



For further information about the event you may contact the Antalya Convention Bureau.

We have also added a link showing "Antalya seen by Drone".



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzJxPbnLg0g





