Brief overview of the Communications & Collaboration Technology and Market Trends Opportunity

Communications & collaboration technologies have proven to be a boon for enterprises, eradicating barriers of time and place and helping employees, distributors, partners, and stakeholders located at dispersed locations and time zones, to collaborate with each other.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 09, 2017: The latest report focusing on the ICT Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ICT Market. It is entitled as Strategic Focus Report - Communications & Collaboration; Technology and market trends.



As communications & collaboration technologies facilitate real-time communications, they are increasingly used in various aspects of businesses such as product development, sales, strategic decision making, and customer support.



Key Findings



Cloud-based unified communications solutions are expected to have a major impact on the enterprise communications industry, as they are affordable for various types of enterprises and are set to be widely adopted by SMEs worldwide. With most developed economies reaching a saturation level, multinational enterprises are shifting their focus to developing countries in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. Consequently, the emerging economies are expected to be the drivers of the communications & collaboration market in the coming years. One of the most prominent challenges hindering the widespread adoption of communications & collaboration technologies is the lack of interoperability among UC products and vendors.



Synopsis



Kables Strategic Focus Report Communications & collaboration analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the communications & collaboration market. The report outlines the evolution of communications & collaboration, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents Kables view of the revenue opportunities in the communications & collaboration market through to 2019, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector, and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises investment priorities in communications & collaboration. This product covers the latest trends in the communications & collaboration market, coupled with insight into the vendor landscape and market size in the communications & collaboration domain. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following: The latest trends impacting the communications & collaboration market. The market drivers (both supply-side and demand-side) that will facilitate the growth of the communications & collaboration market. The market inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of communications & collaboration. Identification of the top ICT vendors in the communications & collaboration market, coupled with an overview of the top 5 vendors. The primary findings from Kables view of revenue opportunities in the communications & collaboration market through to 2019, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors and size band. An identification of enterprises investment priorities based on their budget allocations relating to communications & collaboration.





ReasonsToBuy



Understand the communications & collaboration landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the communications & collaboration segment. Comprehend the communications & collaboration vendor landscape and track their relative performance in the communications & collaboration market to gain a competitive advantage. Enhance your market segmentation by analyzing the revenue opportunity forecasts figure in the communications & collaboration market from 2015 to 2019, spanning six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands. Understand how organizations communications & collaboration requirements are set to change in the next two years in order to prioritize your target market.







