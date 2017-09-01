Mobile Data Firm Announces $1.2m App Developer Recruitment Drive

App companies set to receive seven-figure sums through revenue share programme

(firmenpresse) - London, England. 9 January, 2017: Tutela, the mobile data firm, has launched a $1.2m recruitment drive to sign-up new mobile app developer into its partner programme. With a specific focus on the UK and Western Europe, Tutela is actively signing agreements with mobile app publishers with 1m+ daily active users (DAUs). Tutela currently works with over 100 app developers with over 1bn combined users and aims to double that amount in the first quarter of 2017. Large app publishers who enrol in the programme can typically expect to see $1-4m in additional revenues within the first 24 months.



Tutela collects and monetises mobile network quality data using a software package (SDK) that mobile - and particularly mobile game companies - embed in their apps. The software runs in the background and collects anonymous data about the coverage and quality of mobile networks, which Tutela uses to create reports and heat-maps of the worlds network coverage. Tutela sells these reports to mobile telecoms companies and shares the revenue with the app publisher.



Mobile coverage and quality data collection is a multi-billion-dollar industry and our doors are open. We are actively looking for app publishers to partner with, says Tom Luke, VP Sales and Marketing at Tutela.



Tom continues: We call this model Anonymous Data Monetisation (ADM). The data we collect doesnt affect the user or device, but it helps mobile telecoms companies quickly understand and improve networks for their users. They pay us for the data and we share the revenue with the mobile app publishers, so its a win-win-win for the mobile companies, the app publishers and the users.



Burc Sade, CEO of Didilabs, a Tutela partner and creator of the popular mobile app Kaave, adds: We deployed Tutela across two of our games and saw early returns. We really like the idea that we can earn more revenue without affecting the user - and improve the worlds mobile Internet at the same time.





Unlike other forms of data monetisation, Tutela does not collect any personal information or unique device data. This protects the device owners privacy and ensures compliance with data protection and privacy laws like the EU Data Protection Directive and COPPA.



App publishers can download a free revenue report (https://www.tutela.com/app-developers/#calculator) to estimate the earnings available to them through Tutela's app developer programme.





About Tutela:

Tutela Technologies, Ltd. is a Canadian crowdsourced mobile data company with offices in Victoria, British Columbia and London, England. Their location-based mobile insights help the telecoms and mobile industry improve network coverage, quality of service and related investment decisions. Tutela also offers mobile app developers a new revenue stream through their partner programme.

