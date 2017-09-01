ICT Investment Trends in Utilities - Enterprise Through Priorities and Vendor Satisfaction

ICT aids utility companies by providing digital technologies that offer opportunities for transformation. ICT systems play a critical role in reducing risks, and improving efficiency of utility companies. Kables report shows that ICT led digital technologies are creating industrial revolution within utilities.

The latest report focusing on the ICT Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ICT Market. It is entitled as ICT investment trends in utilities: Enterprise ICT spending patterns through to the end of 2016.



With an increased focus on improving their customer experience, utility companies are embracing the disruptive technologies of cloud and mobility



Key Findings

- Utility companies are looking to increase their investments in software and services in 2015, compared to 2014, to evolve their services at par with the industrialized nature of global economy.



- While utility companies are investing in business intelligence solutions to analyze large volumes of operational data and improve their responsiveness in the evolving industry, mobility investments are aimed at enhancing their real-time operations and to streamline their business processes.



- As customer services form the core of their operations, utility companies are focusing on call center and customer relationship management services to cut costs and meet the increasing customer expectations.





Synopsis

ICT investment trends in utilities presents the findings from a survey of 135 utility companies regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how utility companies currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.





The report illustrates the core technologies banks are investing in, including business intelligence, security products, and mobility. Understand the approach adopted by utility companies to purchase technology and get a better insight into ICT vendors and services providers when pitching their solutions to utility companies. The report focuses on utility companies' ICT expenditure trends for specific business areas and technologies, identifying the top three IT projects, and understanding the business challenges faced by organizations.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



- How ICT budgets are set to change in 2015 in terms of their overall size



- Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting



- Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers



- Which ICT functions utility companies are interested in outsourcing



- Utility companies' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as business intelligence, security products, and mobility.



- Factors that are influencing utility companies' investments in each technology category



- How utility companies' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category



- Utility companies' distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category



- Business and IT objectives that utility companies are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies



- Factors that are influencing utility companies' decisions to select an ICT provider



Reasons To Buy

- Understand how the utility companies ICT landscape is set to change in 2015 to prioritize your target market



- Comprehend how ICT money are being allocated by utility companies in specific geographies and size bands to improve your market penetration



- Make effective business decisions by recognizing the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications, and consulting)



- Realign your sales initiatives by understanding the current strategic objectives of utility companies



- Enhance your market segmentation with the included, detailed breakdown of opportunities within selected technology categories (business intelligence, security products, and mobility)



- Prioritize your focus areas by understanding which factors are influencing utility companies' decisions when selecting an ICT provider



- Understand the changes in customers' priorities and identify the business and IT objectives that utility companies are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Comments on this PressRelease