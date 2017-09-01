       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Rheinmetall Automotive to supply components for battery boxes of electric vehicles

(PresseBox) - Rheinmetall Automotive AG is again systematically expanding its position as supplier of complex components for electric vehicles. Alongside the new development of special system components for e-mobility, this company is transferring to more and more additional product series outside the conventional I.C engine, its longstanding expertise in the manufacture of complex vehicle components in die-cast aluminum. 
A member of the Rheinmetall Automotive Group, castings specialist KS HUAYU AluTech GmbH, Neckarsulm, Germany, has now been awarded by a premium German OEM a major contract for the manufacture of components for battery boxes made from aluminum diecastings.  Start of production for this order worth a total ?65 million is mid-2018. 
Weighing around nine kilograms, these components serve to hold the rechargeable battery cells installed in two electrically powered vehicles of this OEM. These are a crossover SUV and a high-power sports limousine. Both feature all-electric drive and are presently destined for the European market. 
Rheinmetall Automotive has repeatedly emphasized its intention of refocusing its product portfolio more closely on the components and assemblies that go into battery-powered vehicles.



Firma: Rheinmetall Automotive AG
Stadt: Neckarsulm


