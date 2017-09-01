#1 Ranked Scar Removal Cream Seeks To Share Customer Images Of Results Of Cream

SmoothRx is asking for customers to share before and after images, to show how much the SmoothRx Scar Removal cream has helped to improve their skin.

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx is the maker of the #1 rated [scar removal](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RSN5N8G/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_wvgwybB0MYYFR) cream on Amazon.com. Company spokesperson Ashely Royal recently issued a statement requesting images from their customers.



"We have some nice, stock images of our scar removal cream," said Royal. "We want and need more of that. We have received hundreds of letters and emails from customers, saying how much our scar removal cream has changed their lives. We love reading the words, but we want to see the photos. We want to see the results and to share these results with future potential customers. Our hope is that if potential customers see how much our scar removal cream can help other people, they will have the courage to take the first step and order the cream for themselves."



SmoothRx scar cream is designed to help remove stretch marks and scars caused by burns, acne, and injury. Made of the highest quality, [natural ingredients](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) such as cocoa butter, shea butter, grapefruit seed extract, organic olive oil, mango butter, aloe leaf juice and rose hip seed oil, the scar cream contains vitamins essential for healthy skin. The combination of oils creates a powerful moisturizer that improves the elasticity of skin and can help prevent new stretch marks or scars from forming, as well as improving the overall appearance of youth. The scar cream is safe for sensitive skin and has a pleasant, natural fragrant.



Over 160 customers have written reviews for the SmoothRx scar cream. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "Unfortunately, I didn't think to do a before picture. This stuff is amazing!! I really didn't expect to find anything to help my scars ever after all the products I've gone through, but this has worked amazingly! Every few days I see a MAJOR change!! Thanks so much!"



Currently priced at $19.95, the SmoothRx scar removal cream can be purchased only on Amazon.com.





About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





