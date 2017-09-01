#1 Selling Toy Food Set For Kids On Amazon.com Is Now By Mommy Please

Mommy Please announced today that their 125-piece toy food set for kids is the #1 selling play food set on Amazon.com.

(firmenpresse) - Mommy Please has been selling toy food sets for kids for nearly two years now. They reached a new milestone this week, as they became the #1 selling [toy food set for kids](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_AGo.xb78K36AE) on Amazon.com.



"We are coming off the best holiday selling season we have ever had," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "Our sales shattered every goal and projection we had out there. This was a very exciting time for us. Now we are starting to get the feedback from customers who purchase our product or received it as a gift, and they loved it. This piece is even more exciting than the sales."



The Mommy Please toy food set for kids contains 125-pieces of food of all varieties, both healthy and non-healthy. The food is made of a durable, [BPA-free plastic](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) that is safe for children ages three and over. Besides the food being attractive in appearance, some of the food contains fun food facts and nutritional information for the food.



Over 280 customers have written reviews on the Amazon.com listing for the Mommy Please toy food set. 97% of customers wrote they like their play food. A new five-star review was receive today from a verified purchaser who wrote "My son loves this set. There is a good variety of items. He is 8 - I would think too old for this type of toy, but he sets up restaurants, takes orders, pretends he owns a business, and he even made a "food truck" using the set and a skateboard. Great for imagination - and I try to sneak in some healthy eating tips too!"



The Mommy Please toy food set for kids is currenlty priced at $23.97, with free shipping available on any purchase of $49 or more.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please desires nothing more than to bring education, prosperity, and (most of all) Health for children around the world. By providing an education tool known as the healthy organic play food set, Mommy Please is gearing its resources towards this single goals, hoping to touch the lives of children and parents around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC

3440 Hanifan Lane

Duluth, GA

United States

