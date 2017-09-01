Inflatable Flamingos Flooded With Positive Reviews After Successful Sales

Teddy Shake received six new reviews for their popular inflatable flamingos pool floats this week.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their 80-inch inflatable flamingo float this past summer, Teddy Shake has seen an increase in sales and popularity for their floats, as well as an increase in customer reviews.



This week alone, six customers have written new reviews for the Teddy Shake [inflatable flamingos](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC). Of the reviews, 100% of customers state they like the flamingo pool float, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Over 90% of customers gave the Teddy Shake float a perfect five-star rating. One recent five-star review was received today. The reviewer wrote, "A super-fun purchase! This is one of the best "fun" purchases we've ever made! This float is HUGE. Huge! It is comfortable for a bigger girl like myself. It feels nice to fit comfortably on a pool float. The kids love it and call it their 'island'. Hahaha! We do have an air compressor which helps blow it up quickly - just a tip I'd recommend. It's so big I couldn't imagine blowing it up by mouth. We also felt it held the air pretty well. With some recent significant temperature changes we thought it would be a total mush, but it just needed the tiniest bit more air. This was the only extra fill, and it's been blown up for about three weeks now. I'd definitely recommend for a larger pool and/or anyone who has lake/beach access."



The Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo float has been a favorite of both adults and children. It is made of a bright pink vinyl that is fun to look at, durable and long-lasting. Currently priced at $39.99, the Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo will receive [free shipping](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_Odwwyb088E1FY) with any purchase of $49 or more.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





