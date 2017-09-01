Rising Government Initiatives towards Cashless Transactions to boost Global Mobile Wallet Market until 2022

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 9, 2017: With the growing technological advancements in the era of cashless transactions, the world is becoming more digital. Now, with the availability of smartphones, most of the user tasks became easier and one of them is mobile banking. A recent report focusing on the new way of banking payment methods i.e. mobile wallets has been added to the wide offerings of Market Research Hubs research reports. It is entitled as Global Mobile Wallet Market Status, Size & Forecast 2022, which offers a detailed analysis of the development status of the market in the forecast of 2016 to 2022. Geographically, some of the key regions analyzed in the report include the EU, United States, Japan, India, China and Southeast Asia.



Initially, the report describes the industry overview of mobile wallets in the above regions along with its scope. At present, the widespread smartphone adoption in the developed market and its increasing penetration is prompting the growth of the mobile wallet market positively. Mobile banking applications are changing with the introduction of the mobile wallet. Many banks and credit card companies enable their customers to pay the bill and deposit checks over their smart phones, which eventually allows users to make transactions even during travel from any location. Not only does it offer transaction facilities at an affordable price but also facilitates customers to manage their accounts. The report also studies that, the governments across the globe are also promoting cashless transactions, which in turn is having a positive influence on the overall market demand.



Further, the report presents an overview on market segmentation. The mobile wallet market is segmented by type and end user/application. Mostly, mobile wallets can be used in the following applications such as:



Vending machines

Retail stores



Grocery stores

Transportation

Restaurants



Increasing usage of vending machines in developing countries like India and China, are expected to improve the demand for this segment. Also, the European market is accounted for the maximum share in public transportation and restaurants segment. On the other hand, by types the market is categorized into: ATM cards and Credit cards. It is well known that these two methods are the most active payment solutions worldwide. Also, customers also use wireless application protocol (WAP) billing as an alternative to paying for products online with credit cards and debit cards.



Now, the key players are also teaming up with banks, technology vendors & several payment service providers to develop the infrastructure for improving the customer services. At present, major players operating in the market are:



MasterCard

Alibaba Group

Apple

Visa

PayPal Holdings

Samsung Electronics

Citrus Payment Solutions

Google

Oxigen Services



Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.





Comments on this PressRelease