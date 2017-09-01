Myanmar Telecom Market 4G Investment Size and Growth Prospects to Boost Burgeoning

Myanmar: 4G Investment and New Market Entrants to Boost Burgeoning Telecoms Market Provides An overview On Market Strategies and Competitive Landscape. The telecom services revenue is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2016-2021, driven by growth in mobile and fixed data revenues.

The latest report focusing on the Telecommunications Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ICT Market. It is entitled as Myanmar: 4G Investment and New Market Entrants to Boost Burgeoning Telecoms Market..



The telecom services revenue is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2016-2021, driven by growth in mobile and fixed data revenues. In the coming years, operators plan to invest in network infrastructure and expand 4G services. Vendors will have significant opportunities to support operators' 4G rollout initiatives.



Key Findings



- The overall telecom service revenue in Myanmar is estimated to generate $3.1bn in 2016 and will expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2016-2021, supported by data segment growth.

- Mobile revenue will account for 94.9% of the total telecom revenue in 2021, with the mobile data segment expected to experience significant growth.

- 3G will be the most adopted mobile technology through 2021. Its share in overall mobile subscriber base will further increase during 2016-2021, as 2G customers will increasingly migrate to 3G networks for faster data rates.

- The top two operators, MPT and Telenor Myanmar will account for nearly 84.2% share of overall service revenue in 2016.

- Operators in Myanmar are increasingly investing in 3G and 4G network expansion, as demand for data increases.



Synopsis



Myanmar: 4G Investment and New Market Entrants to Boost Burgeoning Telecoms Market, a new Country Intelligence Report , provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Myanmar today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2021. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.





The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



- Regional context: telecom market size and trends in Myanmar compared with other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in Myanmar.

- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

- Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice, data and video from 2016 to 2021.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months.

- In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Myanmar's telecommunications markets.



ReasonsToBuy

- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Myanmars telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Myanmars mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Myanmars telecommunications markets.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Myanmar.





More information:

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

