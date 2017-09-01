LS Retail unveils first retail Point of Sale app for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Financials

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
LS Express Start offers small and medium retailers core sales and accounting
functionalities, rapid deployment and high usability.
LS Retail, world-leading provider of management software solutions for retail
and hospitality, has released LS Express Start, a retail Point of Sale (POS)
developed in cooperation with Microsoft. LS Express Start is available as an app
for Microsoft's new cloud-based suite of business applications, Microsoft
Dynamics 365 for Financials.
Microsoft Dynamics 365, a new way to be productive
Dynamics 365 provides companies with greater agility and speed of execution by
combining previously siloed business applications and processes, including ERP,
CRM, Office, in a single work environment. Businesses can add to the system's
capabilities with extensions, available on Microsoft's new store for business
applications, Microsoft AppSource. LS Express Start is the first retail Point of
Sale available as an app for Financials.
Marko Perisic, General Manager for Microsoft Dynamics 365, introduced LS Express
Start to the world during the Microsoft keynote at premier Dynamics NAV users'
event Directions EMEA 2016. "Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Financials is a
comprehensive business management solution built for a mobile workforce," says
Perisic. "LS Express Start is a rich app which perfectly fits the needs of the
retail industry, masterly using the native capabilities of Dynamics 365 for
Financials. It's a very innovative product, which we believe will greatly help
retailers increase their competitiveness," concludes Perisic.
A complete POS and accounting system
LS Express Start and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Financials are seamlessly
integrated. Together they form a complete Point of Sale and accounting system,
designed to provide small and medium-sized retailers with all the core sales
functions they need. The retail system is available as SaaS (Software as a
Service) to which retailers can subscribe for a monthly fee. The subscription-
based model enables small businesses with limited capital to benefit from the
latest technology, making them more competitive.
"LS Express Start shares the Microsoft Office look and feel and business logic,
so it will look familiar to Microsoft users," says Gudrun Olafsdottir, Product
Director at LS Retail. "As the app is native to Microsoft Dynamics 365 for
Financials, all data going through the POS also flows into the system, with no
gaps in information. All sales go straight into the financial system, where the
company's accountant can access them instantly. Retailers will save a lot of
time and money they used to spend trying to figure out incomplete expense
reports and aligning financial and sales data," adds Olafsdottir.
LS Express Start will initially be available for customers in the United States,
and will then be distributed in more languages and geographies following the
Microsoft Dynamics 365 release schedule.
LS Express Start is available at a subscription-based pricing. Interested
parties can try out the new POS system for 30 days for free.
LS Retail will introduce LS Express Start to retailers at NRF Retail's BIG Show,
the premier industry event which will be held in New York City on January
15-17, 2017. Attendees interested in learning more about LS Retail's cloud-based
and on-premises software solutions are encouraged to stop at booth #3635 at the
Expo, and share information and insights with LS Retail experts.
About LS Retail
For more than two decades, LS Retail has been developing easy and practical
software solutions to make the shopping and dining experience a pleasure
worldwide. LS Retail solutions have been installed across more than 66,000
stores in over 120 countries.
Contact Information
LS Retail, ehf.
Eloise Freygang
+354 660-7088
Eloise(at)LSRetail.com
LS Retail logo:
http://hugin.info/172665/R/2069715/777570.jpg
