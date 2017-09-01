New Electronic Platform for ?300bn Private Placement Bond Market Launched by Origin

Origin today launches the beta-version of its private placement issuance

platform for the Medium Term Note market with six investment banks as dealers

and over 20 international borrowers



Origin's platform offers a single platform for issuer funding programs,

borrowing targets, and electronic record keeping of transaction steps



Full launch of the platform is expected in the second half of 2017



9 January 2017, London: In partnership with six investment banks and over 20

international debt issuers, Origin announces the beta-phase launch of its

private placement platform today, and expects, as planned, to move towards a

full launch later this year. Participants in the beta-version launch will be

given the option to participate in the full launch.

Origin simplifies issuance in the Medium Term Note ('MTN') private placement

market by acting as a central information source, bringing together MTN issuers

and dealers. Dealers can receive target funding levels directly from issuers

consolidated on one platform. In addition to simplifying the communication and

workflow between dealers and their existing issuer clients, one of Origin's

principal aims is to foster connections and facilitate new business between

dealers and issuers who haven't previously had a relationship before.



Private placements MTNs, believed to amount to about a third of the ?1trillion

of investment grade debt issued annually in Europe, is a core segment of the

debt markets: allowing issuers to efficiently raise capital at more attractive

levels compared to the syndicated bond market, and providing investors with

customised securities that specifically match their portfolio and investment

requirements.



Ben Powell, Head of Funding for IFC, said "The private placement market is a

very important part of our overall funding strategy. Origin simplifies what was



once a manual process prone to inefficiency. It allows us to manage our dealer

communication in one central place."

In recent years, banks conducting private placement activities for issuers have

faced a number of challenges including increasing regulatory requirements and

cost pressures, requiring them to find ways to keep desk costs low while still

providing a good service to issuers.





Using cutting-edge, cloud-based technology with bank-grade security measures,

Origin's platform provides the market with a timely solution offering greater

transparency and more effective audit capabilities, as well as helping to

satisfy both the current and expected regulatory requirements. And by

simplifying much of the time consuming but necessary administrative work,

dealers will be able to increase their effectiveness with their clients by

focusing on more value-added conversations.



Issuers, who are increasingly looking to tap a more diverse investor base, can

improve their communication and expand their conversations to a wider group of

dealers. The issuer maintains complete control over which information is shared

with which dealers. They can also optimise their funding using the built-in

cross-currency pricer, comparing their funding levels to their own and their

peers' levels in the secondary markets.

Joakim Holmstrom, Head of Funding at Municipality Finance, said: "We see a large

potential in Origin. It is not only a very useful platform to make the whole MTN

issuance process more efficient. In our strategy to diversify and expand our

investor base, Origin is a great tool to access a broader range of new Dealers

who have access to local pockets of demand."

The Origin platform is also a workflow tool, helping the issuance process by

automating cross-currency calculations, generating runs, and producing

termsheets, allowing dealers and issuers to monitor the market and track their

inquiries and trades in one centralised place.



Raja Palaniappan, the co-founder of Origin said: "We are thrilled to have such

broad-based early support for our platform across the European MTN market, and

we are already seeing a healthy pipeline build up for 2017."



Origin's launch partners include: BNP Paribas, DekaBank, Bank of America Merrill

Lynch, Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking, Credit Suisse, and

Danske Bank on the dealer side, as well as on the issuer side: IFC, Inter-

American Development Bank, SEK, Municipality Finance, Nordic Investment Bank,

Bladex, NWB Bank, Investec, AKLease, Rabobank, Berlin Hyp, pbb Deutsche

Pfandbriefbank, Hitachi Capital UK, Korea Development Bank, and others.

