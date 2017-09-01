Singapore Telecom Market Size and Growth Prospects in Telco/Media Convergence and Fixed/Mobile

Singapore has one of the most mature and sophisticated telecoms market in the Asia-Pacific region. The total telecom service revenue will reach $4.7bn (S$6.5bn) in 2016, equivalent to 1.6% of nominal GDP. Going forward Pyramid Research forecasts Singapores telecom market revenue to reach $5.1bn (S$6.8bn) by 2021.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 09, 2017: The latest report focusing on the Telecommunications Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Telecommunications Market. It is entitled as Singapore: Embracing Smart Nation, Telco/Media Convergence and Fixed/Mobile Competition.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=909447



In 2016, Singapore's telecom services market will decline 1.7% over 2015. This is partly due to the substitution of fixed telephony services by mobile voice and OTT apps. Mobile data will remain the largest revenue contributing segment and the growth will be driven by telcos investments to enhance speeds and coverage. In addition, telcos are investigating new areas including 5G technology, smart city/IoT/M2M, cyber security, managed services, OTT video and data analytics to diversify their revenue streams.



Key Findings

- The overall telecom service revenue in Singapore is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2016-2021.

- Mobile revenue will account for 63.7% of the total telecom revenue in 2021.

- The Singapore telecom market will be dominated by Singtel, Star Hub and M1. Operators will continue to invest on 4G coverage expansions and deployment of fiber-optic network to boost the data connectivity to support government's Smart Nation initiative.

- The entry of new fixed and mobile operators will result in greater competition.

- The country saw the merger of the telco and media regulators and operators are already offering converged telco/media services.



Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=909447





Synopsis

"Singapore: Embracing Smart Nation, Telco/Media Convergence and Fixed/Mobile Competition" a new Country Intelligence Report , provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Singapore today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2021. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile sectors, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.





The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



- Regional context: telecom market size and trends in Singapore compared with other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in Singapore.

- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data.

- Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice and data from 2016 to 2021.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months.

- In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Singapore's telecommunication market.



Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/singapore-embracing-smart-nation-telcomedia-convergence-and-fixedmobile-competition-report.html



ReasonsToBuy

- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Singapore telecommunication market, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Singapore mobile communications, fixed telephony and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Singapore telecommunication market.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Singapore.





More information:

http://http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/singapore-embracing-smart-nation-telcomedia-convergence-and-fixedmobile-competition-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Date: 01/09/2017 - 12:29

Language: English

News-ID 516399

Character count: 5623

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 09.01.2017



Number of hits: 7



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease