Makeup Organizers Have Benefits For Home Organization and Time Management

A Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson issues issued a statement explaining the benefits that makeup organizers can have on home organization, time management and starting your day off on the right foot.

(firmenpresse) - Cosmopolitan Collection's acrylic makeup organizer has become a best-selling product on Amazon.com. Company spokesperson, Rob Bowser, took a few moments this weekend to explain the positive impact [makeup organizers](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) can have on the day and the life of a customer.



"Typically in the morning, people are rushed. They wake up, have a short period of time to get ready and out the door for the start of a long day," said Bowser. "Imagine doing this, and you can't find what you need. Your lotion, lipstick, or hair tie are missing - you spend extra time looking for it, which makes you late and sets your day off to a bad start. Next, imagine you wake up, walk into your bathroom, and everything you need is right at your fingertips. You know when supplies are running low, and you can see options for different lipstick colors or hair accessories. You get ready, then walk downstairs and go on to start your day. Which day do you think went better? Which morning would you prefer to have? Peace of mind.....that is what we can offer customers."



The Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer is made of a clear acrylic that is durable, shatterproof and easy to clean. The unit comes in two pieces that can be used stacked or separated and contain drawers and compartments of many different shapes and sizes. The organizer is attractive as well as useful and can hold a large variety of items.



Over 9 new [five-star review](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/product-reviews/B00T0O7G8G)s have been written for the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer this week. A verified purchaser wrote "Finally, my daughter's makeup is organized! This was a Christmas gift for my teenage daughter, who is a professional makeup artist and needs the best tools for her trade. When she opened this gift, she abandoned her family and quickly took off to her room to organize her million dollar makeup collection. Was a big hit, highly recommended."





The Cosmopolitan Collection clear makeup organizer is currently priced at $42.99, and is sold only on Amazon.com



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





Cosmopolitan Collection

PressRelease by

Cosmopolitan Collection

Cosmopolitan Collection

1490 A George Dieter 206

El Paso, TX

United States

