Bain Capital Ventures Hires Yumin Choi as Managing Director to Lead Healthcare Investments

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- (BCV) today announced that has joined as a managing director leading the firm's healthcare investments. Choi will be based in Boston and focus nationally on investments across healthcare analytics, behavioral health, digital health, home and elder care, and population health management.

Choi joins from healthcare specialist HLM Venture Partners, where he led and managed early and growth stage investments across healthcare information technology, healthcare services and medical devices. Choi served as director for AbleTo, mPulse Mobile, Oceans Healthcare, Payspan (acquired by Primus Capital), Spinal Kinetics and Vets First Choice. He was also board observer for Imagine Health, Nordic Consulting (acquired by Silversmith Capital Partners), Persivia and TYRX (acquired by Medtronic).

BCV has a long history working with founders to build successful healthcare technology and services companies. Active companies include Apixio (healthcare data science), Quanterix (high-definition diagnostics) and Remedy Partners (bundled payment SaaS and services). Select prior exits include ABILITY Network (Summit Partners); Accelecare (Healogics); Boston Heart Diagnostics (Eurofins); Enclarity (LexisNexis); Humedica (UnitedHealth); Liazon (Towers Watson); Liberty Dialysis (Fresenius); MedeAnalytics (Thoma Bravo); MedHOK (Hearst); MinuteClinic (CVS); and National Cardiovascular Partners (Fresenius).

"This is an incredibly active time for healthcare transformation, driven by market fundamentals and technology innovations -- including big data, cloud and mobile delivery," said , managing director, BCV. "Yumin brings focused experience and insight to the team, based on his prolific work with startups in the space. His global perspective, extensive network and ability to connect with management teams makes him a value-added partner for future healthcare leaders."

"I'm incredibly excited to join BCV and apply the Bain Capital platform to benefit founders in the largest part of the economy," said Choi. "Healthcare touches everyone on a deeply personal level and connects us all in a common, but complex and expensive ecosystem. As an investor, healthcare presents a massive industry with many areas ripe for technology, workflow and business model innovation. As a cancer survivor, I also understand the critical role that quality of care -- both physical and behavioral -- plays in a patient's well-being."

Choi is an active member of the Boston venture community, serving on the board of directors. He was previously chair of New England Venture Network and has been an angel investor and mentor in several healthcare accelerators including Blueprint Health, Healthbox and Startup Health. He is also on the board of overseers for the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the oversight committee for Boston University's Coulter Foundation.

Choi was born in Seoul, South Korea. He moved to Hawaii when he was 10, where he attended Punahou School, and moved to the Boston area to attend Babson College. Choi graduated from Babson with a bachelor's degree in business management with a dual concentration in entrepreneurship and finance. He has served as a lecturer in the Gordon Institute at Tufts University, where he taught a course in entrepreneurial finance.

partners with disruptive B2B founders to accelerate their ideas to market. The firm invests from seed to growth in enterprise software, infrastructure software and industries being transformed by data. BCV has helped launch and commercialize 200-plus companies since 1984, including investments in DocuSign, Kiva Systems, LinkedIn, Rapid7, SolarWinds, SurveyMonkey, Taleo and TellApart. BCV has approximately $3.7 billion of assets under management with offices in San Francisco, New York and Boston. Follow BCV via or .

