DeepMarkit Unleashes FetchBot Social Games

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

DeepMarkit Corp. ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MKT) is very pleased to announce FetchBot Social, DeepMarkit's new platform, bringing casual and social games in HTML5 to messaging apps, social media platforms and other online environments. Uniquely different from those available within apps in the Android and iOS App Stores - FetchBot Social games load in just 5-10 seconds with no need to install anything.

"FetchBot Social is not just a source of games for Facebook Messenger," stated Darold H. Parken, CEO of DeepMarkit, "we are empowering any business or social community to capitalize on the popularity of shareable instant games and, more importantly, we are providing the means to actually monetize gameplay through branding, sponsorship, product placement, messaging, prizes and incentives. FetchBot Social is a very exciting new initiative for DeepMarkit because it opens up huge new audience for the gaming expertise and the ability to monetize social games which our team can deliver," continued Mr. Parken. "Players are going to love our games and sponsors are going to love the value we can help them extract from the experience. Just give us a website and we will show you what we can do for you."

From a messaging app, social media service or any website, people can challenge friends to compete in score-based games and through constantly updated leaderboards. FetchBot Social games leverage HTML5 technology so they can be distributed and played on any device and on any of the popular social media sites.

DeepMarkit provides a full turnkey solution from a unique concept for the business, full creative, system integration and administration of the gaming environment. FetchBot Social supports the creation of customized, branded games with corporate logos, text, an array of animated characters, a palette of design themes, and redeemable rewards.

Instant messaging has revolutionized how we communicate. Over 2.5 billion people regularly use at least one messaging app. One billion people use Facebook Messenger regularly. Facebook's WhatsApp has over one billion users globally, and WeChat over 850 million in China and Southeast Asia. Others - such as iMessage, Line, Telegram, Kik and Maaii - are also growing quickly in popularity.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. FetchBot, the Company's proprietary promotions platform, enables businesses and agencies to create branded videogames that incentivize consumers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. FetchBot integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media. The platform includes an assemble-your-own video game dashboard, which allows marketers to choose from a variety of templates to create branded games and automated end-to-end promotional campaigns.

FetchBot Social is DeepMarkit's suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions for social media, messaging apps and other online community services. FetchBot Social instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. FetchBot Social provides numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT. For additional information, please visit .

Try FetchBot Social games on fetchbot.com.

Follow us on:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information including, statements regarding the launch of the FetchBot Social platform or the potential for any commercial relationships. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to conclude binding agreements with re-sellers, failure to obtain market acceptance of the Company's products, inability to complete further development of the promotions application, the failure to raise required capital, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

Contacts:



DeepMarkit Corp.

Darold H. Parken

President & CEO

403-537-0067





DeepMarkit Corp.

Ranjeet Sundher

Exec. VP Corporate Development

PressRelease by

DeepMarkit Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/09/2017 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 516415

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DeepMarkit Corp.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease