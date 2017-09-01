VitalSpace Estate Agents Reveals Brand Refresh

Urmston estate agents, VitalSpace, has unveiled a complete rebrand to modernise its image, advance its online presence and widen its appeal to a broader audience.

(firmenpresse) - Urmston estate agents, VitalSpace, has unveiled a complete rebrand to modernise its image, advance its online presence and widen its appeal to a broader audience.The new look brings a fresh, relevant, memorable and distinctive appearance and will cover all aspects of the company including an office refurbishment and a new fleet of stunning Audi company cars.



The large investment into the branding of the company comes as VitalSpace enters its 8th year in the Urmston area.



As part of the rebrand, VitalSpace will be introducing:



- New eye-catching For Sale and To Let sign boards

- New high quality property brochures

- Market leading customer facing technology

- A new fleet of company cars



Richard Antrobus, Director, VitalSpace said 2016 has been an incredibly strong year for us again and the brand refresh is all part of our progression. We have sold more than £72 million worth of property over the last 12 months making 2016 our strongest year to date. With the incoming updates and new staff members well be entering 2017 stronger than ever.



The company rebrand will also include a new suite of property brochures, For Sale and To Let boards and a sophisticated website, all changed in line with the new design. The latest cloud based computer system will also ensure that the team of property experts remain ahead of the competition.



A Spokesman for the branding consultancy used in the exercise said The new identity is unique in the property sector, he also went on to suggest This gives VitalSpace a strong platform from which to grow its market share over the forthcoming years.



A very active January is expected, plans are in place to recruit a further two property consultants early in 2017 to assist with the fast paced Manchester property market.



The final piece of the puzzle for the Urmston Estate Agents is modification to the state-of-the-art branchwhich occupies a prime position on Urmstons bustling High street.With an emphasis on customer facing technology, the growing team of property experts will be able to immerse clients in the specifics of all suitable properties from the comfort of the office.





If you are interested in buying or selling your home in the south Manchester area, visit www.vitalspace.co.uk or call 0161 747 7807.



Contact:

Richard Antrobus

Address: 22 Flixton Road, Urmston, Manchester, M41 5AA, UK

Telephone: 0161 747 7807

Email: urmston(at)vitalspace.co.uk

Website: http://vitalspace.co.uk/





