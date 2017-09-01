StartMonday Ramps Up for Growth in 2017



AMSTERDAM, NL - January 9, 2017 - Smart technology recruitment firm StartMonday Technology Corp. (CSE: JOB) (XFRA: JOB) (the Company or StartMonday) is very pleased to announce several recent strategic activities aimed at positioning the Company for rapid growth.



StartMonday believes in thinking and acting globally. The Company has committed to this core value by investing in the world's largest employment market. Accordingly, StartMonday has been registered for business in the USA and is in the process of setting up a divisional presence and employing local staff.



Along with 2 European sales specialists recently hired and based in the UK, the US office will also initially host 2 regional sales managers, with both groups led by Chief Sales Officer, Bryan Miller. Members of StartMondays growing sales team were selected for their extensive experience within solution-based consultative environments, and bring deep industry contacts in the Companys chosen verticals. Given that StartMonday is targeting large businesses with Enterprise solutions with significant process changes that influence brands as forward-looking employers, StartMonday opted for senior sales people with the proven knowledge and ability to grow key prospects into global agreements. Company management looks forward to later this week when the entire team will meet in Amsterdam for a weeklong sales summit to align the teams efforts for sales success.



In related news, the Companys technology team is pushing a platform-wide Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) update across the network. This major update supports StartMondays clients' broader needs to track videos through a full recruitment cycle all the way to a job hire. The software also further allows clients to store documents, make notes, and collaborate with colleagues seamlessly.



Company co-founder and CEO Ray Gibson comments, The new year is upon us and moving ahead at a furious pace already. We all look forward to meeting with our sales team later this week, and Im delighted to report that several team members have already booked a number of sales calls. My initial conversations with the team lead me to believe that we are going to have a great time exchanging ideas and channeling what is already a palpable sense of enthusiasm. Id also like to thank the tech team for their recent progress, as we expect the ATS upgrade to be greatly appreciated in the field. Thanks again to everyone for all the support as its this continued drive that allows us to deliver success for each other, our partners, our clients and our shareholders alike.





StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMondays video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first - making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.



