GreatCall to Present at 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- , the leader in connected health for active aging, today announced that it will present at the 35th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. PST at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

CEO David Inns, presenting on the company's behalf, will outline GreatCall's strategic focus on using technology such as predictive analytics to reduce healthcare costs while improving outcomes. The recent Healthsense acquisition builds on the company's growing technology portfolio, broadening its impact across the senior healthcare continuum.

GreatCall is the leader in connected health for active aging. With health and safety solutions for older adults and their family caregivers, GreatCall's innovative suite of easy-to-use mobile products and award-winning approach to customer care helps aging consumers live more independent lives. Products and services include: Lively, Jitterbug Flip, Jitterbug Smart, Lively Wearable, Healthsense, Dashboard, HealthNotes and health, safety and wellness apps Urgent Care, GreatCall Link, MedCoach and 5Star Urgent Response Service. GreatCall's products and services are sold nationwide at leading retailers as well as direct to consumers at 1-800-296-4993 and online at . GreatCall is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To learn more, please visit . This news release and other corporate assets are available at or follow our news on Twitter and on Facebook at .

Media Contact

Lauren Winer

PAN Communications



415-544-7210





More information:

http://www.greatcall.com



PressRelease by

GreatCall Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/09/2017 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 516462

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GreatCall Inc.

Stadt: SAN DIEGO, CA





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease