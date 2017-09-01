HR Consultants for Hire: ADP Now Offers Professional Services for Midsized Businesses

Business owners and HR leaders now have an easier way to tackle complex regulatory environment, open enrollment and other challenges with new Professional Services offerings for ADP Workforce Now(R) users

(firmenpresse) - ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Between managing open enrollment and making sure key business and HR applications are integrated, HR leaders at midsized companies are often stretched thin, leaving them with little time to focus on empowering their people to drive better business results.

To help lessen administrative and compliance burdens and increase optimization, ADP has debuted for , its integrated human capital management (HCM) platform for midsized employers. Businesses now can leverage ADP's deep expertise in HR technology and processes when they need additional help with important initiatives from process optimization and compliance management to acceleration of system implementation and integrations.

are ideal for ADP Workforce Now users who want in-depth guidance or additional people power. They're designed to help clients better understand their technology and make better use of limited resources. They also help organizations that need live expertise, want in-depth support for a specific initiative, or need tailored support on an ongoing basis.

"Having great HR technology isn't enough if you aren't making the most of it. HR teams at midsized companies are often so lean they don't have the staff or in-house expertise needed to keep up with changing regulations and new innovations," said John Ayala, president of Major Account Services at ADP. "We introduced Professional Services for ADP Workforce Now users so companies can maximize their HR investment, and HR leaders can focus more on helping their people grow and their businesses succeed. These services are another way that ADP is engaging with clients to enhance their service experience so they can stay focused on the strategic part of their business."

As Supervisor of Employee Development at Dave's Marketplace, Renee Hughes handles everything from community relations to employee training and development. When Hughes was tasked with overseeing the implementation of ADP's HR services, she turned to Professional Services for help.

"I really needed more education and hands-on help, and Professional Services have been like an extension of my team," said Hughes. "Their expertise and best practices significantly sped up the time it took for my company and our employees to adopt the new system. They ensured that we're making full use of ADP's HR capabilities -- their help was invaluable."

The new services provide support in several key areas:

: To help companies improve their return on investment and increase use of their HCM platform, ADP Professional Services can evaluate processes for security groups, payroll, HR, benefits, and compliance, customize templates and provide tailored training and best-practice recommendations.

To help companies hire, retain and engage employees more effectively, ADP can automate benefits open enrollment, provide frameworks for recruiting, onboarding and performance management, and customize access, security and permissions for managers and employees.

: Staying on top of constant regulatory changes such as the Affordable Care Act, Fair Labor Standards Act and the Equal Employment Opportunity rules requires that companies understand the compliance requirements and have a strategy in place to gather the data needed to comply. ADP can provide compliance-readiness evaluations, best-practices recommendations and perform gap analyses.

: Setting up ADP Workforce Now is a straightforward process, but some clients may not have in-house resources to focus on an implementation. ADP can equip clients with additional resources to manage and execute implementation tasks and plans, and tie data together so companies can make more informed business decisions and quickly reap the benefits of an integrated HCM solution. ADP can manage all stages of implementation and integration or provide support for specific portions, from project management and planning to education on custom reports.

The new Professional Services offering is part of ADP's overall services suite that also includes ADP Resource®, ADP Workforce Now® Comprehensive Services and ADP TotalSource®, its professional employer organization (PEO) unit.

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit .

ADP, ADP Workforce Now, ADP TotalSource, ADP Resource and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource. is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

