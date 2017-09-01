PHZIO Telehealth Webinar Series Reminder

(firmenpresse) - CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation, (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first telehealth company for physical therapy to offer insurance reimbursable remotely monitored physical therapy (PT) treatments. The Company is pleased to announce that it will begin offering free weekly webinar sessions that are part of our curriculum to educate PT clinicians on the value of treating patients utilizing our PHZIO platform. PT's, clinical owers and or investors interesting in learning more about our PHZIO platform are encouraged to sign up for one of our free weekly webinars.

To register for our Telehealth for Physical Therapy Webinar with Darwin Fogt, MPT, please go to the following link:

Initial Webinar Date: 01/18/2017, Webinar Time: 12:00 PM EST. Length of Webinar: 45 minutes. The two follow-on dates include: 1-25-2017 and 2-1-2017 at the same time. When joining the webinar, you will be asked to sign in with the email address and full name you registered with. Also, our webinar will work best on a browser when on a desktop or laptop.

For additional information on eWellness Healthcare Corporation and its PHZIO telemedicine products please contact, Mr. Darwin Fogt, CEO Tel: 855-470-1700.

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy telemedicine company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. Our business model is to license our PHZIO ("PHZIO") platform to any physical therapy ("PT") clinic in the U.S. and or have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program. The Company's PHZIO home physical therapy exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy and the $8 billion corporate wellness industries. PHZIO re-defines the way physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy platform for home use. Due to the real-time patient monitoring feature, the PHZIO platform is insurance reimbursable by payers such as: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The PHZIO Solution: A New Physical Therapy Delivery System

SaaS technology platform solution for providers bundling rehabilitation services and employer wellness programs;

First real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy treatment platform for home use;

Ability for physical therapists to observe multiple patients simultaneously in real-time;

Solves what has been a structural problem and limitation in post-acute care practice growth; and

Allows PT practices to generate increased revenues due to higher adherence and compliance rates.

For more information on eWellness go to:

The statements contained in this document include certain predictions and projections that may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law. These statements involve a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the performance of joint venture partners, as well as other economic, competitive and technological factors involving the Company's operations, markets, services, products, and prices. With respect to eWellness Healthcare Corporation, except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements.

