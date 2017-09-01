Amedica Announces Successful Completion of First Taurus(TM) Pedicle Screw System Surgery

Taurus(TM) Pedicle Screw System's Strength and Intra-operative Flexibility Benefit Patients and Surgeons

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA), a company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics and offers supporting fixation systems, is pleased to announce successful completion of the first surgery using the Taurus Pedicle Screw System.

The first surgery was performed by Dr. Thomas Scioscia, in Richmond, Virginia. Dr. Scioscia remarked on the features of the system, "The surgery went well and the Taurus system was beneficial. Taurus' modularity was easy to use and improved visualization of the disc space. Being able to choose a reduction or standard headbody after the screws were placed was a key benefit. The bite of the screw was great and the screw purchase in osteoporotic bone was excellent. The Taurus cannulated screw integrated well with the navigation system used in surgery."

The Taurus Pedicle Screw System is Amedica's latest fixation product line that received FDA clearance in November 2016. The Taurus Pedicle Screw System is intended to immobilize and stabilize the spinal segments to supplement fusion of the lumbar and/or sacral spine. Taurus is a modular degenerative system, connecting strength with intra-operative flexibility. The Taurus modular screw can be attached in-situ facilitating screw-to-screw distraction, improving disc space visualization. The dual-lead screw design maintains a rapid insertion speed, while improving screw pullout strength. Additionally, the tension head-body holds its position at any angle, and the patented helical flange technology eliminates head splay and cross-threading. These and other key features provide compelling benefits to the surgeons, and ultimately to the patients.

Amedica is focused on the development and application of spinal interbody implants made with medical-grade silicon nitride ceramic. Amedica markets spinal fusion products and is developing implants for other biomedical applications, such as wear- and corrosion-resistant hip and knee bearings, and dental implants. The Company's products are manufactured in its ISO 13485 certified manufacturing facility, and it has a partnership with Kyocera, one of the world's largest ceramic manufacturers. Amedica's FDA-cleared and CE-marked spine products are currently marketed in the U.S. and select markets in Europe and South America through its distributor network, and OEM and private label partnerships.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release. A discussion of those risks and uncertainties can be found in Amedica's Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 23, 2016, and in Amedica's other filings with the SEC. Amedica disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

