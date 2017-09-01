Unified Signal, Inc. adds Amir Bayyan to its Board

(firmenpresse) - KIRKLAND, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- (OTCQB: UNSI), a leading software system in the telecommunications and mobile payments industry, today announced that it has expanded its board to include songwriter, producer, and lead guitarist for Kool and the Gang, Amir Bayyan.

Mr. Bayyan is an extremely talented and successful musician and businessman. His contacts and connections in the music and entertainment industry are second to none. Having been a part of one of the most successful musical acts of the last quarter century, allowed Mr. Bayyan to reach the very pinnacle of achievement in the music industry and as a result, is entrenched as a musical legend. He is not only well respected by his fellow musicians as one of the finest musicians in one of America's legendary bands, but is also equally respected by corporate America as an astute businessman.

Mr. Bayyan plans on taking an active role in helping Unified Signal build its business, and is uniquely suited to assist the Company in launching its expansion into Music and IPTV Video streaming enablement in 2017. The addition of such a well-respected and loved musician and businessman will greatly enhance Unified's stature in the marketplace, and the Company is excited and thrilled to begin 2017 with this wonderful addition to its Board of Directors.

Amir Bayyan stated, "After working with Unified Signal for the last couple of months, it became clearly apparent to me that Unified Signal has built something special and based on my background, I plan to significantly help guide and grow this company. Their management embraces innovation and even in the last couple of months working together, we have already paved the way to expand Unified Signal's service offerings into sales verticals that have never been explored in the past. I look forward to this exciting partnership and what we can accomplish together."

Unified Signal's Chief Executive Officer, Paris Holt, stated, "Amir Bayyan has quickly become a key contributor to the success in our expansion into Music and IPTV video streaming enablement. Amir has spent his entire career in the entertainment industry and has built some very impressive relationships with key companies in the space as well as corporate America, but what is even more impressive, is his ability to understand what Unified Signal has built and his vision of where we can go. For the last 19 years, Unified Signal has focused on telecom enablement. Amir's vision expands our scope to include the enablement of A-List actors, musicians, and corporate opportunities that we once thought not possible. His out of the box thinking is exactly what our company needs to foster exponential revenue growth in the years to come."

Mr. Bayyan expects to hit the ground running and feels very strongly that he will be able to help Unified grow and take the Company to the next level of success, something he clearly knows a thing or two about.

Unified Signal is a SaaS (software as a service) based billing and back office solution which enables companies in virtually any industry sector to resell cellular service as well as other types of services and all using their existing brand. Unified Signal's turnkey cloud-based billing solution allows its clients to sell, provision, fulfill, and care for multiple types of services, including cellular, local, long distance, mobile commerce and soon music streaming, video streaming, & security monitoring. Unified Signal also enables its clients to private label and launch their own PayPal type service including a full mobile wallet linked to a debit MasterCard. Unified's proprietary money movement technology allows its customers to move money all over the world in real-time and for FREE.

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Unified Signal, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "objectives" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the development and monetization of our mobile games, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Unified Signal undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the company's common stock on the OTC Bulletin Board and the OTC Market Group's OTC Link quotation system is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Bulletin Board and the OTC Market Group's OTC Link quotation system are not stock exchanges, and trading of securities on them is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market or another securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Unified Signal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available through .

Contact:



Jaime Campbell

Director of Business Development

PressRelease by

Unified Signal

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/09/2017 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 516479

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Unified Signal

Stadt: KIRKLAND, WA





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease