Airwheel Smart Folding Electric bikes Solution to Urban Traffic Dilemma

E-bikes are efficient alternatives to bikes and automobiles in urban traffic. But they are still faced with parking and anti-theft issues. Lets see Airwheels solution to the thorny problems.

(firmenpresse) - When automobiles are faced with parking dilemma, bikes and e-bikes are not immune to this problem. E-bikes may turn a 30 minute walk into a 10 minute cycle. But after arriving at the transport hub, it is difficult to find parking space and still e-bikes face the risk of being stolen. It is barely possible for each station to build a cycle parking lot. In this respect, portable and foldable e-bikes seem to be an sound option. Airwheel, an established company in the intelligent transportation industry, has come up with its own measures to solve the problems. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/817293642226245632



Automobiles driven by petrol, are the source of pollution and traffic congestion. In contrast, electric bikes, driven by electricity is 100% eco-friendly. It is a must to raise the shares of e-bikes in urban traffic and lower that of the automobiles. Airwheel has rolled out three e-bikes with extreme folding abilities, among which, E3 and E6 are electric folding bike purely driven by electricity, since they have ditched the chain system of bikes. They can be fully folded, including the pedals, main frame, handle and operating rod. Therefore, riders can carry them onto buses and metros. They dont need to be parked in a special parking lot. The light-weight and small size make it easy to be stored in offices or home. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/814760148107411456



Airwheel customized app for the electric folding bikes also provide superior security and prevention of theft. The app for E3 and E6 has a real-time positioning function. Riders can have a clear view of where the vehicle is. Actually, Airwheel smart e bike owners can carry the vehicle around with them, without parking it in a specific place. For example, E3, when folded can even fit into a backpack. When riders finish using the vehicle, they can remove the battery, as a portable power source to charge electronic devices, and carry the vehicle around in the backpack.





With the Airwheel intelligent e bikes, people feel reassured about the parking and anti-theft issues. The portability and efficiency of the vehicles will make daily commuting a pleasing instead of torturing experience.



In addition, Airwheel brought its new products C6 motorcycle helmet, C8 Racing helmets, F3 Drone to participate in the 2017 CES, these new products attracted a lot of consumers. These products also represent the future development trends of smart products.



