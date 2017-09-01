Kathleen M. Newman + Associates Receives U.S. News  Best Lawyers 'Best Law Firms' 2017 Award

Kathleen M. Newman + Associates has received the Best Law Firms 2017 Award from U.S. News  Best Lawyers.

(firmenpresse) - Kathleen M. Newman + Associates has received the Best Law Firms 2017 Award from U.S. News  Best Lawyers. The award, a symbol of professional excellence for divorce lawyers, recognizes firms that receive consistently high ratings from clients. Firms may only be recognized and awarded if at least one lawyer has received the  Best Lawyers  award.



Best Lawyers awards are based solely on peer review. Lawyers nominate their peers for the award, and recognized attorneys provide feedback on nominees. The feedback from voters is then reviewed. Candidates must be in good standing with the local bar association.



The firm received the Metro Award for Minneapolis in the Family Law practice area.



Rankings for the U.S. News  Best Lawyers Best Law Firms awards are based on a stringent evaluation process. Evaluations from lawyers and clients are considered as well as peer reviews from leading attorneys. The selection team also reviews information provided by the firm when formally submitting their information for consideration.



As part of the evaluation process, clients were asked for feedback on responsiveness, expertise, cost-effectiveness, whether they would refer a client to the firm, and other areas of importance. Lawyers were asked to vote on the same criteria.



Lawyers were also asked to vote on firms that have an established presence in a practice area they are familiar with. Through the Law Firm Leaders Survey, Best Lawyers gathered 7.3 million evaluations from 54,463 lawyers.



Along with evaluations from clients and lawyers, firms were also asked to provide demographic and background information on the firm as well as its attorneys.



All collected data was combined to calculate the Best Law Firms score for each firm. Out of the 13,803 firms that submitted information, 13,044 received rankings. Among these, 8,144 received first-tier metropolitan or national rankings.



Kathleen M. Newman + Associates was awarded a Tier 3 Metro award for Minneapolis.





Geographical information provided by law firms was used to evaluate populations and define metropolitan areas. This methodology guarantees enough comparative data to ensure accurate results.



The Best Law Firms 2017 award recognizes 74 practice areas.



Recipients of this years award have an established record of excellence in their awarded practice area of divorce law.



Kathleen M. Newman + Associates specializes in family law, with expertise in child custody, high-asset divorce, LGBTQ couples, and appellate. Attorneys at the firm have also been awarded the Attorney of the Month award from Attorney at Law Magazine, 10 Best for Client Satisfaction from the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys, and Super Lawyers Top 50 Women of Minnesota.



