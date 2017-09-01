Surgical robotics specialist medineering secures Series A Financing from new investor Brainlab

(PresseBox) - The Munich based surgical robotic startup medineering announced

today the successful closing of the Series-A-Round. The investment of medineering? s new strategic partner Brainlab will enable the startup continuing its way to become a global surgical robotic manufacturer. Specifically, the investment will be used for the commercialization of the first robot for endo- and transnasal surgery.

?We started the development of our modular platform in October 2014 consisting of an intelligent arm and application specific robotic hands, which can be exchanged depending on the surgical needs. We got a great feedback for the first prototypes of our robotic hand for endo- and transnasal surgery. This motivated us to open our platform also for third-party robotic hands and instruments, depending on the dedicated surgical tasks,? said Stephan Nowatschin, CEO and co-founder of medineering. ?The success story of Brainlab has motivated and inspired us from the early stage of medineering.?

?We were impressed by the potential of the technology, the ambitious founders and the team of medineering,? said Rainer Birkenbach, Executive Vice President at Brainlab. ?The promising approach of medineering addresses reasonably the surgical needs of robotic assistance in the OR.? ?We are very pleased about Brainlab?s trust and feel even more encouraged in our vision of establishing new ways in minimally invasive surgery?, added Maximilian Krinninger, CTO and cofounder of medineering. ?Soon we will present the first robot* for endo- and transnasal approaches supporting surgeons facing anatomically complex working spaces with robotic assistance.?

For more information, visit www.medineering.de



medineering, headquartered in Seefeld (Munich) develops, manufactures and markets a modular robotic portfolio, establishing new ways in minimally invasive surgery. The portfolio consists of an intelligent holding arm and small application specific robotic hands assisting surgeons in anatomically complex working spaces. The first robotic hand will be an endoscope guidance system* for endo- and transnasal surgery. medineering was founded in June 2014 by Dr. Maximilian Krinninger and Dr. Stephan Nowatschin. The startup has grown rapidly and the young and international team consists of highly specialized robotic engineers, marketing experts and regulatory specialists.



*Not yet CE marked or 510(k) cleared and not available for distribution or sale.





Comments on this PressRelease