Far Intersects 23m of 1.10% Li2O from Initial Drilling on Zoro Lithium Property, Manitoba



(firmenpresse) - Far Intersects 23m of 1.10% Li2O from Initial Drilling on Zoro Lithium Property, Manitoba



January 9, 2017 - Vancouver, BC: Far Resources Ltd (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) www.farresources.com (Far Resources or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received assay results from its seven hole, 1140 metre drill program on the Zoro lithium property in Manitoba. The focus of this initial drill program was to verify historic drilling on Dyke #1, one of seven known lithium-bearing dykes on the Zoro property. Assays were carried out by Activation Laboratories of Ancaster, Ontario, an ISO-Certified laboratory.



Each of seven drill holes intersected lithium-bearing pegmatite mineralization over intervals of up to 28 m. These intercepts compare favorably with historic data reported by Green Bay Uranium Ltd. in 1956. The main lithium-bearing mineral present in all holes is coarse-grained spodumene. Results from the initial seven holes are presented in Table 1 below.



Table 1. Weighted averages for Li2O from seven drill holes at the Zoro lithium property.



Weighted Averages

DDH BEST INTERVALS

DDHFAR16-1 1.49% Li2O over

2m



DDHFAR16-2 1.07% Li2O over

7m

*

DDHFAR16-3 1.12% Li2O over

9m



DDHFAR16-4 Maximum 0.55%

Li2O



DDHFAR16-5 Maximum 1.30%

Li2O



DDHFAR16-6 0.77% Li2O over

8m



1.31% Li2O over

1.42m*



DDHFAR16-7 1.10% Li2O over

23.39m



1.18% Li2O over

4.11m

*hole terminated in mineralization



Based on these initial results, it appears that lithium grades and pegmatite widths are strongest in the northwest portions of Dyke #1, as shown by the wide, high grade intersection in DDH 16-7. Further exploration including additional drilling will focus in this area of the dyke. At the south end, DDH 16-1 intersected multiple thin pegmatite intervals, possibly due to faulting.





Far Resources consultants will be meeting in Vancouver during the Cordilleran Roundup to plan ongoing exploration and drill programs on the Zoro lithium property. Upcoming exploration will include assessment of an additional six spodumene-bearing dykes on ground recently optioned from Strider Resources (see news release August 10, 2016 and Table 2). A crew is immediately being mobilized to undertake a field assessment of these dykes.



Table 2. Summary of lithium assay data from historic exploration and recent confirmatory sampling by Far Resources Ltd.



Dyke SampleFar Historic

Resources Assays

Ltd.



Li2O% Li2O%

2 2-1 2.71 1.66

2 2-2 3.53 1.69

4 4-1 2.41 1.12

5 5-1 6.11 2.26

5 5-2 6.35 2.22

5 5-3 1.78 2.42-7.28

5 5-4 1.46

Keith Anderson, President and CEO, commented, We are pleased that the results from our first drill program on the Zoro lithium property compare favorably with historic data. We have identified higher-grade portions of Dyke #1 which will be the focus of further exploration. Additionally, upcoming field work will assess six other known lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes on the property, where reconnaissance sampling over the summer returned values of up to 6.35% Li2O.



The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Fedikow P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under NI 43-101.



About the Company

Far Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol FAT, focused on the identification and development of high potential mineral opportunities in stable jurisdictions. Please visit our newly updated website at www.farresources.com for full details. Far Resources may acquire or option properties of merit to meet its ongoing goal to locate, advance and unlock the potential of these mineral opportunities. Far Resources has option agreements in place on the Zoro Lithium Property in Manitoba, Canada and the Winston Property in New Mexico, USA. Far Resources has optioned its wholly owned Tchentlo Lake Property in British Columbia, Canada to Alchemist Mining Inc.



###



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

FAR RESOURCES LTD.



Keith C. Anderson, President

604-805-5035



The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.



This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect managements current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect managements current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including but not limited to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Specifically, mining and exploration is subject to numerous risks factors as set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.



This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.













PressRelease by

Far Resources Ltd.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 01/09/2017 - 15:21

Language: English

News-ID 516495

Character count: 7291

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Far Resources Ltd.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease