The CERATIZIT Group has acquired the German company Becker Diamantwerkzeuge on January 9, 2017. Becker produces extremely wear resistant tools for the automotive, mechanical engineering, medical technology, and aerospace industries.
(firmenpresse) - CERATIZIT S.A., Mamer, Luxembourg (headquarters) and Becker Diamantwerkzeuge, Puchheim, Germany, January 9, 2017 - Becker tools are used when it comes to materials that are exotic and difficult to machine, such as aluminum, carbon fiber reinforced plastics or high alloy steel. In order to minimize the wear while machining, the cutting edges of the carbide tools are reinforced with diamonds or boron nitride.
Becker Diamantwerkzeuge employs 70 people in Puchheim near Munich, Landsberg am Lech, and Idar-Oberstein. The transaction will not change anything for the companys customers and dealers. Alexander Becker, the former co-owner, will lead the company as Managing Director.
Both companies have agreed not to disclose any financial details.
More information:
http://www.ceratizit.com/company/news-press/press-releases/press-release/news///CERATIZIT_Group_acquires_German_diamond_tool_manufacturer_Becker_Diamantwerkzeuge/
For over 90 years, CERATIZIT has been a pioneer developing exceptional hard material products for cutting tools and wear protection. The family owned company, headquartered in Mamer, Luxembourg, develops and manufactures highly specialized tungsten carbide cutting tools, inserts and rods. The CERATIZIT Group is the market leader in several wear part application areas and develops successful new types of hard metal, cermet and ceramic grades used for instance in the wood and stone working industry.
CERATIZIT S.A.
101, Route de Holzem
LU-8232 Mamer
Luxembourg
T. +352 31 20 85-1
F. +352 31 19 11
E. info(at)ceratizit.com
