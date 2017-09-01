       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Machinery & Tools


CERATIZIT Group acquires German diamond tool manufacturer Becker Diamantwerkzeuge

The CERATIZIT Group has acquired the German company Becker Diamantwerkzeuge on January 9, 2017. Becker produces extremely wear resistant tools for the automotive, mechanical engineering, medical technology, and aerospace industries.

ID: 516498
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

CERATIZIT Group acquires German diamond tool manufacturer Becker Diamantwerkzeuge
CERATIZIT Group acquires German diamond tool manufacturer Becker Diamantwerkzeuge

(firmenpresse) - CERATIZIT S.A., Mamer, Luxembourg (headquarters) and Becker Diamantwerkzeuge, Puchheim, Germany, January 9, 2017 - Becker tools are used when it comes to materials that are exotic and difficult to machine, such as aluminum, carbon fiber reinforced plastics or high alloy steel. In order to minimize the wear while machining, the cutting edges of the carbide tools are reinforced with diamonds or boron nitride.

Becker Diamantwerkzeuge employs 70 people in Puchheim near Munich, Landsberg am Lech, and Idar-Oberstein. The transaction will not change anything for the companys customers and dealers. Alexander Becker, the former co-owner, will lead the company as Managing Director.

Both companies have agreed not to disclose any financial details.



More information:
http://www.ceratizit.com/company/news-press/press-releases/press-release/news///CERATIZIT_Group_acquires_German_diamond_tool_manufacturer_Becker_Diamantwerkzeuge/



Keywords (optional):

ceratizit, becker, acquisition, diamond-tool, automotive, mechanical-engineering, medical, aerospace,



Company information / Profile:

For over 90 years, CERATIZIT has been a pioneer developing exceptional hard material products for cutting tools and wear protection. The family owned company, headquartered in Mamer, Luxembourg, develops and manufactures highly specialized tungsten carbide cutting tools, inserts and rods. The CERATIZIT Group is the market leader in several wear part application areas and develops successful new types of hard metal, cermet and ceramic grades used for instance in the wood and stone working industry.

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

CERATIZIT S.A.

101, Route de Holzem
LU-8232 Mamer
Luxembourg
T. +352 31 20 85-1
F. +352 31 19 11
E. info(at)ceratizit.com



published by: Ceratizit
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/09/2017 - 16:36
Language: English
News-ID 516498
Character count: 1017
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: CERATIZIT S.A.
Stadt: Mamer
Telefon: +352 31 20 85-1

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 09.01.2017

Number of hits: 40

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Machinery & Tools




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.352
Registriert Heute: 24
Registriert Gestern: 32
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 199


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z