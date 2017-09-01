       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Networking


The London Internet Exchange (LINX) to host NANOG 69 in Washington DC in February

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced that it is to host NANOG 69 conference in Washington DC in February 2017. The event, which will be held between the 6th and 8th of February, will be the first North American Network Operators Group conference that LINX has ever hosted.

ID: 516502
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced that it is to host NANOG 69 conference in Washington DC in February 2017. The event, which will be held between the 6th and 8th of February, will be the first North American Network Operators Group conference that LINX has ever hosted.

NANOG is the leading US professional association for Internet engineering and architecture whose core focus is on continuous improvement of data transmission and Internet development. Its tri-annual meetings attract up to 1000 network professionals from carriers, content providers, cloud companies, data centers, hosting companies plus interconnection service providers, regularly in attendance.

"NANOG events have been a firm fixture on the LINX calendar for many years now" says John Souter, LINX Chief Executive Officer. As a growing IXP, hosting NANOG 69 in Washington DC makes a great deal of sense especially with its close proximity to our local exchange LINX NoVA, in nearby North Virginia."

Mr Souter added, "Our ethos is 'working for the good of the Internet, and we believe that one way of achieving this is through supporting NANOG and their goal of 'working to make the Internet better.

https://www.nanog.org/meetings/nanog69/home

North Virginia is one of the most data center rich areas on the planet but without a peering exchange in the worlds Top 10. LINX's decision to build an exchange here was not only based on this fact but also its member's desire for an alternative multi-site distributed exchange that offered them network redundancy. The IXP has PoPs with its data center partners in Ashburn (DuPont Fabros Technology), Reston (CoreSite) and Manassas (EvoSwitch).

LINX NoVA is now the second largest peering LAN in the Washington DC and Ashburn district and the exchange is hosting its own conference in Washington DC at the Grand Hyatt Regency the day after NANOG 69 on Thursday 9th February.

Registration is open to all LINX members as well as non LINX members who are attending NANOG 69. However, spaces are limited to a maximum of three delegates per organization. For further information on this event please visit www.linx.net/communications/events/LINX-NoVA-Meeting



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/The-London-Internet-Exchange-LINX-to-host-NANOG-69-in-Washington-DC



Keywords (optional):

linx, london-internet-exchange, nanog-69, networking, conference, internet-engineering,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/09/2017 - 16:58
Language: English
News-ID 516502
Character count: 2591
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 1522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 09/01/2017

Number of hits: 14

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Networking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.352
Registriert Heute: 24
Registriert Gestern: 32
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 199


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z