The London Internet Exchange (LINX) to host NANOG 69 in Washington DC in February

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced that it is to host NANOG 69 conference in Washington DC in February 2017. The event, which will be held between the 6th and 8th of February, will be the first North American Network Operators Group conference that LINX has ever hosted.

(firmenpresse) - The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced that it is to host NANOG 69 conference in Washington DC in February 2017. The event, which will be held between the 6th and 8th of February, will be the first North American Network Operators Group conference that LINX has ever hosted.



NANOG is the leading US professional association for Internet engineering and architecture whose core focus is on continuous improvement of data transmission and Internet development. Its tri-annual meetings attract up to 1000 network professionals from carriers, content providers, cloud companies, data centers, hosting companies plus interconnection service providers, regularly in attendance.



"NANOG events have been a firm fixture on the LINX calendar for many years now" says John Souter, LINX Chief Executive Officer. As a growing IXP, hosting NANOG 69 in Washington DC makes a great deal of sense especially with its close proximity to our local exchange LINX NoVA, in nearby North Virginia."



Mr Souter added, "Our ethos is 'working for the good of the Internet, and we believe that one way of achieving this is through supporting NANOG and their goal of 'working to make the Internet better.



https://www.nanog.org/meetings/nanog69/home



North Virginia is one of the most data center rich areas on the planet but without a peering exchange in the worlds Top 10. LINX's decision to build an exchange here was not only based on this fact but also its member's desire for an alternative multi-site distributed exchange that offered them network redundancy. The IXP has PoPs with its data center partners in Ashburn (DuPont Fabros Technology), Reston (CoreSite) and Manassas (EvoSwitch).



LINX NoVA is now the second largest peering LAN in the Washington DC and Ashburn district and the exchange is hosting its own conference in Washington DC at the Grand Hyatt Regency the day after NANOG 69 on Thursday 9th February.



Registration is open to all LINX members as well as non LINX members who are attending NANOG 69. However, spaces are limited to a maximum of three delegates per organization. For further information on this event please visit www.linx.net/communications/events/LINX-NoVA-Meeting





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/The-London-Internet-Exchange-LINX-to-host-NANOG-69-in-Washington-DC



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/09/2017 - 16:58

Language: English

News-ID 516502

Character count: 2591

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 1522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 09/01/2017



Number of hits: 14



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease