Cleveland Clothing Line Funds Goats For Families Worldwide

The Goat Brand, a custom clothing line in Cleveland Ohio specializing in hats, t-shirts, and custom apparel, has partnered with Heifer International to provide goats to families in need around the world
The Goat Brand donates part of each sale to Heifer to fund the gift of goats to families throughout the world, from Arkansas to Zimbabwe. Consumers purchasing Goat Brand hats, t-shirts, or custom apparel products can also make a donation directly to Heifer during the checkout process.
A family that receives a goat gets comprehensive training from Heifer to prepare them in every way to take adequate care of and integrate this goat into their lives. As an economic asset, goats provide families with food and nutrition, as well as a sense of stability.
To maximize the gift, the family receiving the goat must pass on the first-born female offspring to another needy family in the community. They likewise pass on the education and training they received from Heifer to the new family. The initial family turns into a donor, creating a sense of accomplishment, dignity, and teamwork.
The Goat Brand believes that the economic effect of giving a goat to a family far outweighs the cost of the goat. Heifer International has estimated that the gift of a goat transforms a once impoverished family into full participants who improve and strengthen the bonds within their communities.
Throughout 2017, the Goat Brand will engage in contests and events designed to raise additional funds with the objective of giving away more goats and supporting more families throughout the world.
To learn more about the Goat Brand clothing line of t-shirts and hats based in Cleveland, Ohio, as well as its mission of supporting families in need with the gift of a goat, visit its website at www.goatbrands.com.
All donations from Goat Brands, as well as any donations made by customers at the checkout process, is for the benefit of Heifer International. More information about Heifer is available by calling 1-800-422-0474 or by visiting their website at www.heifer.org.
+1-216-287-3029
114 Barrington Town Square Dr #189
Aurora
United States
Date: 01/09/2017
