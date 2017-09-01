Airbus Multi-Mode Radar AN/SPS-75 (TRS-3D) selected for U.S. Coast Guard's ninth National Security Cutter

Selection introduces solid-state technology while preserving commonality with earlier National Security Cutters, shore-based training infrastructure and sustainment programs

(firmenpresse) - HERNDON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Airbus Defense and Space, Inc., under contract with its affiliate Airbus DS Electronics and Border Security GmbH, will provide the TRS-3D Baseline D multi-mode radar (MMR) for the U.S. Coast Guard's ninth National Security Cutter (NSC).

The TRS-3D Baseline D, designated AN/SPS-75, utilizes gallium nitride (GaN) technology to deliver traditional TRS-3D robust performance while improving reliability and options for future development. Airbus TRS-3D radars have been aboard every NSC since the program's inception.

"The AN/SPS-75 is the right choice to meet Coast Guard requirements for a multi-mode radar," said Mike Cosentino, President of Airbus Defense and Space, Inc. "It is currently meeting operational requirements and is consistent with Coast Guard investments in training infrastructure ashore, as well as with their existing sustainment program."

The contract to provide the AN/SPS-75 MMR is with Lockheed Martin, with whom Airbus has worked to provide radars for all prior NSCs. Lockheed Martin's intimate knowledge and experience with AN/SPS-75 technology enabled them to successfully integrate the radar with all systems required by the NSC program, and that experience carries forward into the current contract.

Since its introduction in 1995, the radar became a global sales leader with more units being sold than any radar in its class. In the U.S. market, it is in the U.S. Navy inventory aboard Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships and in the Coast Guard inventory aboard all NSCs, as well as at the service's shore-based training center in Petaluma, Calif. Its design has matured over the years to meet evolving customer requirements and keep pace with advances in technology.

Employing state of the art GaN technology, the TRS-3D is a three-dimensional, multi-mode naval radar for air and surface surveillance, target acquisition, self-defense, gunfire support and aircraft control. It automatically detects and tracks all types of air and sea targets, alleviating crew workload requirements. Life cycle affordability is further enhanced by the reliability of the AN/SPS-75's solid-state system design, keeping maintenance costs low and further contributing to lower lifecycle costs.

To learn more about the TRS-3D multi-mode naval radar system, visit Airbus Defense and Space, Inc., at the 2017 Surface Navy Association's National Symposium in Arlington, Va., Jan. 10 to 12, and find more information online .

Airbus Defense and Space, Inc., headquartered in Herndon, Va., offers a broad array of advanced solutions to meet U.S. military and commercial requirements, including fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, homeland security systems, public safety communications, defense electronics and avionics, and threat detection systems. Airbus Defense and Space, Inc. is a division of Airbus Group, Inc., the U.S.-based operation of Airbus Group, a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services.

Airbus Group, Inc. is the U.S.-based operation of Airbus Group, a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. Airbus Group contributes more than $16.5 billion to the U.S. economy annually and supports over 250,000 American jobs through its network of suppliers.

Airbus DS EBS is the new sensor house, a leading global provider of premium electronics in the areas of protection, reconnaissance and surveillance. The company equips armed forces and security organisations around the world on the basis of a 100-year tradition and experience gained from renowned technological predecessors such as Dasa, Aérospatiale-Matra, Telefunken, Dornier and Zeiss. EBS employs some 4,000 employees generating revenues of approximately EUR 1 billion per year.

EBS is a 100% subsidiary of Airbus Defence and Space. Airbus Group has signed a share purchase agreement with the investment company KKR in order to transfer ownership of initially 74.9% of the EBS shares to KKR. The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and employee consultation, and is expected to be put into effect in the first quarter of 2017. Thereafter, the company will appear under the brand name HENSOLDT following the tradition of a German pioneer of sensor technology whose name stands for the combination of excellence, innovation and efficiency.

