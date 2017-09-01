       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial & Investment Banking


Generation Growth Capital, Inc. Announces the Sale of Midway Industrial Supply, Inc.

ID: 516511
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MILWAUKEE, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Generation Growth Capital Fund II, LP ("GGC"), a Milwaukee-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies, today announced the sale of Midway Industrial Supply, Inc. ("MIS") to Ohio Transmission Corporation. Madeira Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to MIS on the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MIS is a distributor and systems integrator of fluid handling and spray finishing equipment, accessories, and consumables. Located in Mounds View, Minnesota, MIS services a wide variety of customers in industrial and manufacturing verticals including transportation, agricultural equipment, alternative energy, food/beverage, and building products.

GGC invested in MIS in January 2012 to support the ownership transition from the retiring owner of the company. During the approximate five years of GGC's ownership, MIS expanded both its sales and engineering teams and invested in the development of new leaders. Furthermore, MIS acquired Contrast Equipment Company in December 2014. Located in Kansas City, Missouri, Contrast provides manufacturers with customized fluid handling and finishing equipment. The investment ultimately realized an approximate 4.5x cash on cash return and an internal rate of return of 36% for GGC.

"The MIS investment represents a great example of how GGC builds talent and expands the capabilities of companies. We recognized an opportunity to expand our sales and engineering platforms and made the appropriate investments for the future of the company. We also expanded geographically with a nice add-on acquisition investment," said John Reinke, Managing Director of Generation Growth Capital, Inc.

"We enjoyed our partnership over the past five years with the MIS management team. They are excellent at what they do and, most importantly, are great people. We wish them the best as they continue to grow the business with their new owner," said Cory Nettles, Managing Director of Generation Growth Capital, Inc.

Generation Growth Capital Fund II, LP is a Milwaukee-based private equity firm focusing on investments in small businesses to support ownership transition and growth opportunities. By partnering with solid management teams, GGC adopts a proactive, collaborative approach that builds the businesses in which they invest.

Please visit for more information.

On behalf of Generation Growth Capital Fund II, LP:



John Reinke
Managing Director
Generation Growth Capital, Inc.

(414) 291-8915



More information:
http://https://www.generationgrowth.com



Keywords (optional):

merger, acquisition, generation-growth-capital, midway-industrial, ohio-transmission-corporation,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/09/2017 - 16:28
Language: English
News-ID 516511
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Generation Growth Capital
Stadt: MILWAUKEE, WI


Number of hits: 45

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial & Investment Banking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.354
Registriert Heute: 26
Registriert Gestern: 32
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 176


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z