MyLongDistanceMovers Now One Of The Top-Rated Movers Reviews Website

(firmenpresse) - MyLongDistanceMovers.com, a movers reviews web portal operating online, has today been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of movers reviews in USA. This news coincides nicely with MyLongDistanceMovers.com's recent recognition as a community favorite, due to its on-going fundraisers and charity events.
MyLongDistanceMovers has been operating in the moving market for over 10 years and competes against notable businesses such as MyMovingReviews and MovingCompanyReviews. They have been able to make such a strong impression on the market and gain reputation by providing a better moving estimate calculator and unbiased real customer reviews for moving companies.
Ross Shetman, MyLongDistanceMovers's Head of Marketing spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it's currently reached.
When [MyLongDistanceMovers.com Movers Reviews](http://www.mylongdistancemovers.com/) was founded, it was made abundantly clear we wanted to be the kind of company that was known for providing moving companies reviews that makes it easy to choose the best and a reliable mover. One of the biggest challenges we faced was providing accurate moving cost estimates. Fortunately with some good people behind us, and complete confidence in our Moving Price Calculator and a never-say-die attitude, we were able to overcome every obstacle and really hit our stride.
Ross Shetman also mentioned MyLongDistanceMovers.com's future plans involve getting more and more moving reviews from customers who hire moving companies either for long distance moving or local. It's the hope of the company that the expansion will let them achieve national recognition.
MyLongDistanceMovers plans to maintain its position at the forefront of movers reviews in USA for years to come, building on its success, finding new ways to serve its community, customers and the world at large.
