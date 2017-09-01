New Canadian technology set to deliver faster Internet to underserviced areas

Genesis Technical Systems technology can help achieve new CRTC bandwidth targets

(firmenpresse) - Calgary, Canada and Coventry, UK  9 January 2017  Genesis Technical Systems applauds the decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for all Canadians to have access to broadband speeds of 50 Mb/s download and 10 Mb/s upload within 10 to 15 years as a basic right.



Speaking on the announcement Genesis CEO Peter Khoury stated: Canada and the CRTC are setting a great example for the rest of the world in prioritising affordable fast broadband for all  which is the Genesis vision and the premise on which the company was founded. Genesis is very pleased with the recent CRTC announcement that a broadband Internet service is now considered a basic telecommunication service for all Canadians.



The announcement by the CRTC increases the previous speed target of 5 Mb/s download and 1 Mb/s upload by ten times. Canadas average connection speed is 13.7 Mb/s with just 15% of Canadians using a service delivering 15 Mb/s or higher*.



Using Genesis DSL Rings® Telcos can achieve affordable bandwidth of up to 400 Mb/s over their existing network to urban, suburban and rural residences that are not currently receiving adequate bandwidth to meet this new mandate.



Being able to deliver the minimum threshold service to everyone at a price that enables carriers to realise a return on their investment is a major challenge. Not only are new fibre and mobile infrastructure deployments often not economically viable, they need to overcome architectural, regulatory and environmental obstacles too.



Khoury highlighted that Genesis technology can play a key role in helping Canada achieve these new targets saying; Genesis looks forward to working with Canadian Telcos to help achieve these new bandwidth levels mandated by the CRTC. Already, Genesis is working with Telcos in other parts of the world to enable them to meet government defined broadband requirements cost effectively. Telcos can realize a return on investment within eighteen months using Genesis technology by leveraging their existing networks rather than the decades it takes to get a return on fibre deployments.





Last year Genesis formed the Residential Access Carrier Consortium (RACC), bringing together Telco operators from North America, Europe, and Latin America, with a focus on improving broadband in suburban, semi-rural and rural areas using Genesis solutions. The consortium carried out a successful DSL Rings lab trial with Cincinnati Bell last year and is preparing for field trials with three major US carriers in 2017. These carriers, all recipients of Connect America Funding II, are working to deliver the upgraded US minimal broadband thresholds to their customers.



Achieving higher broadband speeds will offer enormous socio-economic benefits to Canadian communities that currently have poor Internet service by allowing effective teleworking, telemedicine and new opportunities in education, added Khoury.



*Source: Akamais State of The Internet Q2 2016 Report







Genesis Technical Systems is a provider of patented, awarding winning, cutting-edge broadband solutions that enable fixed & mobile telecom operators and communications service providers to cost effectively deliver ultra-fast mobile and fixed broadband services, over existing networks to meet increasing broadband traffic demands. Genesis has solutions for:



Residential broadband and rural broadband with the capability to deliver up to twenty times faster broadband to consumers homes through DSL Rings. DSL Rings is a patent protected, award winning technology that has been proven in telecom operator laboratories and is being commercially developed.

Enterprise and government broadband with the capability to deliver up to ten times faster bandwidth for macrocell backhaul, or access broadband for commercial use, whether that be a multi-dwelling residential unit, such as a block of flats, a business park, or a university campus through mBond.



Genesis solutions are enormously attractive to Communications Service Providers because they can be implemented quickly, enable them to profit from the increasing global demand for high speed broadband, have a low capital requirement and offer very attractive returns on investment.



Genesis has offices in Calgary, Canada and Coventry, United Kingdom.



