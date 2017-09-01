       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Local


Youth Sentenced for Terrorism Offence

ID: 516526
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Today, in the Provincial Court of Manitoba, Youth Division, a 17-year-old was committed to six months deferred custody in addition to 14 months of pre-trial custody already served, followed by two years of supervised probation.

On September 12, 2016, he pleaded guilty to counselling the commission of an indictable offence for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group contrary to s. 83.2 of the Criminal Code.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 16 years old at the time of the offence.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

(Version francaise disponible)

Contacts:
Public Prosecution Service of Canada
Media Relations
613-954-7803



More information:
http://www.ppsc.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

public-prosecution-service-of-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/09/2017 - 18:24
Language: English
News-ID 516526
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Public Prosecution Service of Canada
Stadt: WINNIPEG, MANITOBA


Number of hits: 28

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Local




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.357
Registriert Heute: 29
Registriert Gestern: 32
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 151


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z