Bioline Launches the Full Range of EPIK(TM) miRNA Assays

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CINCINNATI, Jan. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioline, The PCR Company, a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) today
announced the expansion of the EPIK(TM) miRNA Select Assays, originally
developed for the study of individual microRNA (miRNA) molecules. In
collaboration with MiRXES, Bioline released 800 EPIK(TM) miRNA Select Assays in
March 2016 and this has now been increased to include all of the organisms
listed on the miRBase release 21, which represents over 27,000 miRNA assays.
Recent studies continue to show the clinical value of individual miRNA molecules
which are released from tissues and cells. The expression of certain individual
miRNA molecules correlates with specific disease conditions making them
promising biomarker candidates for the early detection of disease, prognosis and
monitoring of treatment in both humans and other organisms.
Each assay is designed by MiRXES in silico using proprietary thermodynamics-
based algorithms and include miRNA specific reverse transcriptase primers and
hemi-nested real-time PCR primers along with Bioline reverse transcriptase,
SensiSMART(TM) with SYBR®1 Green and highly optimized buffers. The resulting
assays enable detection of extremely low levels of miRNA with very high
specificity and allow the discrimination between closely related miRNA
sequences.
Marco Calzavara, President of Bioline commented, "I am very pleased to announce
the expansion of the EPIK miRNA Select Assays. The increased portfolio of high
quality miRNA assays will help even more researchers with miRNA expression
profiling, quantification and in biomarker discovery."
Richard L. Eberly, President, Chief Commercial Officer, stated, "The release of
the full range of EPIK miRNA Select Assays and their enhanced performance are an
important addition to our portfolio. They increase the flexibility of this
highly useful research tool by allowing more of our life science customers to
create accurate and non-invasive molecular diagnostic assays in humans and in
other organisms."
About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures,
markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, rare
reagents, specialty biologicals and components. Utilizing a variety of methods,
our diagnostic tests provide accuracy, simplicity and speed in the early
diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as infections and
lead poisoning. Meridian's diagnostic products are used outside of the human
body and require little or no special equipment. The Company's diagnostic
products are designed to enhance patient well-being while reducing the total
outcome costs of health care. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas
of gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level
testing. In addition, Meridian is a supplier of rare reagents, specialty
biologicals and components used by organizations in the life science and agribio
industries engaged in research and by companies as components in the manufacture
of diagnostics. The Company markets its products and technologies to hospitals,
reference laboratories, research centers, diagnostics manufacturers and agribio
companies in more than 70 countries around the world. The Company's shares are
traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website
address is www.meridianbioscience.com.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
For more information about Bioline, please visit http://www.bioline.com.
__________________________________________
1 SYBR is a registered trademark of Thermo Fisher Scientific.
CONTACT:
Richard L. Eberly
President, Chief Commercial Officer
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Phone: 513.271.3700
rick.eberly(at)meridianbioscience.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.meridianbioscience.com
Date: 01/09/2017 - 18:17
Language: English
News-ID 516528
Character count: 4798
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Stadt: Cincinnati
Number of hits: 59
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.360
|Registriert Heute:
|32
|Registriert Gestern:
|32
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|179
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.