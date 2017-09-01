Bioline Launches the Full Range of EPIK(TM) miRNA Assays

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





CINCINNATI, Jan. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioline, The PCR Company, a

wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) today

announced the expansion of the EPIK(TM) miRNA Select Assays, originally

developed for the study of individual microRNA (miRNA) molecules. In

collaboration with MiRXES, Bioline released 800 EPIK(TM) miRNA Select Assays in

March 2016 and this has now been increased to include all of the organisms

listed on the miRBase release 21, which represents over 27,000 miRNA assays.

Recent studies continue to show the clinical value of individual miRNA molecules

which are released from tissues and cells. The expression of certain individual

miRNA molecules correlates with specific disease conditions making them

promising biomarker candidates for the early detection of disease, prognosis and

monitoring of treatment in both humans and other organisms.



Each assay is designed by MiRXES in silico using proprietary thermodynamics-

based algorithms and include miRNA specific reverse transcriptase primers and

hemi-nested real-time PCR primers along with Bioline reverse transcriptase,

SensiSMART(TM) with SYBR®1 Green and highly optimized buffers. The resulting

assays enable detection of extremely low levels of miRNA with very high

specificity and allow the discrimination between closely related miRNA

sequences.



Marco Calzavara, President of Bioline commented, "I am very pleased to announce

the expansion of the EPIK miRNA Select Assays. The increased portfolio of high

quality miRNA assays will help even more researchers with miRNA expression

profiling, quantification and in biomarker discovery."



Richard L. Eberly, President, Chief Commercial Officer, stated, "The release of

the full range of EPIK miRNA Select Assays and their enhanced performance are an



important addition to our portfolio. They increase the flexibility of this

highly useful research tool by allowing more of our life science customers to

create accurate and non-invasive molecular diagnostic assays in humans and in

other organisms."



About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures,

markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, rare

reagents, specialty biologicals and components. Utilizing a variety of methods,

our diagnostic tests provide accuracy, simplicity and speed in the early

diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as infections and

lead poisoning. Meridian's diagnostic products are used outside of the human

body and require little or no special equipment. The Company's diagnostic

products are designed to enhance patient well-being while reducing the total

outcome costs of health care. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas

of gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level

testing. In addition, Meridian is a supplier of rare reagents, specialty

biologicals and components used by organizations in the life science and agribio

industries engaged in research and by companies as components in the manufacture

of diagnostics. The Company markets its products and technologies to hospitals,

reference laboratories, research centers, diagnostics manufacturers and agribio

companies in more than 70 countries around the world. The Company's shares are

traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website

address is www.meridianbioscience.com.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

For more information about Bioline, please visit http://www.bioline.com.



__________________________________________

1 SYBR is a registered trademark of Thermo Fisher Scientific.



CONTACT:

Richard L. Eberly

President, Chief Commercial Officer

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: 513.271.3700

rick.eberly(at)meridianbioscience.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.meridianbioscience.com



Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/09/2017 - 18:17

Language: English

News-ID 516528

Character count: 4798

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Stadt: Cincinnati





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease