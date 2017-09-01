       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Agfa-Gevaert : Classic Fund Management AG - Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

ID: 516529
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant
shareholdings)



Mortsel, Belgium - January 9, 2017 - 5.40 p.m. CET


According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a
shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of
significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB)
discloses the following declarations:

Classic Fund Management AG, a fund management company, has announced on January
1, 2017, that it transferred its function for one of its funds to LLB Fund
Services AG, another fund management company, on January 1, 2017. As a
result,Classic Fund Management AG holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert NV as per
January 1, 2017, of 8,290,696 voting rights or 4.82% (denominator is
171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 5% downwards.

Classic Fund Management AG is a Liechtenstein fund management company controlled
by the three founding partners, none of which is a majority shareholder alone.
Classic Fund Management AG is completely independent in its voting authority
over the shares managed by the funds.


Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to
viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com.


About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range
of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the
printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial
applications.
Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.
The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million euro in 2015.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus


Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Agfa-Gevaert via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.agfa.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/09/2017 - 17:40
Language: English
News-ID 516529
Character count: 2551
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Agfa-Gevaert
Stadt: Mortsel


Number of hits: 50

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.360
Registriert Heute: 32
Registriert Gestern: 32
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 181


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z