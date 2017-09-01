Agfa-Gevaert : Classic Fund Management AG - Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium - January 9, 2017 - 5.40 p.m. CET





According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a

shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.



Classic Fund Management AG, a fund management company, has announced on January

1, 2017, that it transferred its function for one of its funds to LLB Fund

Services AG, another fund management company, on January 1, 2017. As a

result,Classic Fund Management AG holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert NV as per

January 1, 2017, of 8,290,696 voting rights or 4.82% (denominator is

171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 5% downwards.



Classic Fund Management AG is a Liechtenstein fund management company controlled

by the three founding partners, none of which is a majority shareholder alone.

Classic Fund Management AG is completely independent in its voting authority

over the shares managed by the funds.





About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range

of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the

printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial

applications.

Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million euro in 2015.



